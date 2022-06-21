This $9 Anti-Chafe Balm With 23,800+ 5-Star Reviews is the Summer Essential You Need To Prevent Chub Rub

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's be honest: chafing happens, especially in those sweaty summer months. We've all been there— from our thighs rubbing together when we wear shorts to boobs chafing in a sports bra. The struggle is too real, but, if you're shopping around for a solution: here's an affordable pick for you. The Body Glide Anti-Chafe Balm is nothing short of a miracle worker, at least in my experience.
You need this balm in your life. Before you get dressed, apply it anywhere your skin is sensitive to rubbing, like the inner thighs, around your chest, or your underarms. The Body Glide Anti-Chafe Balm has really come through for me, especially for those long weekends at someone's wedding, If you're walking around all day, this is an absolute must-pack necessity.
It's just $9 and it has 23,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The best way to deal with skin chafing is to stop it from happening with this game-changing balm.
Anti-Chafe Solutions
Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm
Put this balm where you normally chafe to prevent discomfort and skin reactions. Apply it on your inner thighs, under arms, your chest, or any other area where you skin typically chafes.
It has 23,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Body Glide for Her Anti Chafe Balm
If you want that same chafe prevention with an extra bit of hydration, this version has additional moisturizing ingredients. This one has 17,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Body Glide Foot Anti Blister Balm
If you have cute shoes just sitting in your closet that you're afraid to wear, you're not the only one, but that needs to stop. Don't let your fear of hurting your feet prevent you from wearing adorable footwear. Apply this balm before putting on shoes to help prevent blisters and raw skin that's caused by your shoes rubbing against your feet. You can put this balm on the back of your ankle, the heel, the ball of your foot, sole, instep, and toes. It also softens skin and minimizes inflammation.
This anti-blister balm has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're not sure about shopping, check out these rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Reviews
Another gushed, "Omg this stuff is the best! I am a chubby girl and I recently went to Thailand where it was 90° with a 70% humidity every single day I was there. This stuff got me through! I was able to wear dresses and shorts with no chafing! And I only ever had to apply in the morning and once in the middle of the day! My life is forever changed I've already ordered two more!"
"This product solves that problem. I started walking 10 miles a day, normally by the 5th mile I'm ready to call someone to pick me up. Not because i'm exhausted, tired, muscles hurt. Because my fat thighs are rubbing together trying to make fire like I'm trying out for Survivorman. As long as I remember to put this on before my walk (applied like deodorant) I am completely chafe free. This product is a lifesaver," an Amazon customer reviewed.
A fan of the product wrote, "I'm so glad I found this product. I'm a curvy gal so I'm no stranger to chafing. It's been something that I've struggled with for the longest time. Right now I'm trying to lose some weight so I go to spin class in the evening after work. Even when I wear the proper attire however, I'll end up with a rash on my thighs. It's not just a little bit either it's bad to the point where it makes me not want to cycle anymore."
A shopper shared, "This stuff saved my beach vacation. My son always gets nasty chafe and rub rash from playing in the water and then running around in his wet shorts. Usually half way through the day he's ready to go because it stings so bad, then it's going home slathering the rash with desitin while he sits on the couch. We put this on his inner thighs every day before we went to the beach and never even had pinkish skin, never mind a rash!! It's very dry, non greasy and goes on smooth and colorless just like a deodorant with no scent either. It's absolutely a lifesaver!!!"
Another person urged, "Get rid of the baby powder, this product is great and lasts longer. There is no cent that I can tell. I chafe easily, every day in fact, until now. Baby powder would last 3/4 of the day unless I was on my feet a lot. Then it would only last an hour or two. This stuff lasts all day. If I know I am going to be on my feet all day I will put more on then normal. I have been using this for a couple years now and it is my most important toiletry. I will use for the rest of my life."
A Body Glide fan reviewed, "This is a life changing product that I swear by. I've only had it for a few weeks but I've been using it every morning because I have to wear skirts for school. I have bigger thighs and they rub together, causing incredibly painful sore spots. This product has made it so when my thighs rub together, there is protection so I'm not in pain. It doesn't have any scent which I'm very glad about. I haven't tried it while working out but I'm sure there are other reviews involving this. I hope to try more of their products. Very happy!!"
"They protect your thighs from chafing. BUT what I think is more important - they help heal any chafing you have. I'm forgetful so I tend to forget to use this before I go out and about and I come home and my thighs are chafed to high heavens. But if you apply this, it helps alleviate about 90% of the pain right off the bat. Wait another ten minutes or so, apply again, and it should alleviate the rest of the pain," someone wrote.
