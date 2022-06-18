Let’s Get Loud for Jennifer Lopez and 14-Year-Old Emme’s Performance at L.A. Dodgers Foundation Gala

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel Muñiz know how to get a crowd on the floor.
The mother-daughter duo took the stage together to perform a mix of songs at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala, held at Dodger Stadium on June 16.
For their performance, J.Lo and Emme—who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony—delivered a sentimental duet of "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri.
But their moment did not stop there! Emme and Jennifer also sang a verse of "Born in the USA" by Bruce Springsteen, which was accompanied by a video of Emme performing at the Super Bowl in 2020. Emme then led Jennifer into a performance of "Let's Get Loud."
And the crowd had plenty to get loud about. An eyewitness tells E! News that Jennifer's show featured many of her top hits, multiple costume changes, fireworks and Emme by her side.
"It was very sweet," the eyewitness says. "Multiple times, J.Lo and Emme hugged each other and they were singing to each other most of the time."
As for the 14-year-old's vocals? The source notes, "Emme sounded amazing!"
Aside from delivering music, Jennifer also gave a bit of comedy during the concert. At one point, J.Lo joked that she and Emme "were really expensive to book," but that she loves to bring the teen out onstage when she can.
Back in February 2020, Jennifer spoke about Emme's "performance gene" after the then-11-year-old joined her mom onstage to perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.
"She doesn't let it in her mind how big [the performance] is or how it scares you," Jennifer explained during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "That's what you have to do when you're up there, you know—you kind of have to [have] control. She has that gene, that gene of 'I'm comfortable up here...' I wish I felt more like her."
Jennifer added, "She has a good time with it and I would never make her do it if it ever made her uncomfortable in any way."
By the looks of this dynamic duo's performance, it's clearly in their DNA to live it up onstage.