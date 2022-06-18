Coach's Twice a Year Sale: Score Outlet Prices on Best-Selling Bags & More That Rarely Ever Go on Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's that time of the year when many of your favorite brands and retailers hold huge sales where you can score some of the best discounts you can get. If you love Coach as much as we do, we've got the one sale you definitely don't want to miss.
Coach is holding one of their biggest sales of the year, where you can save up to 50% on best-selling bags, shoes, clothing and more. It's a sale that only happens twice a year, and the discounts are so good, you can find deals that are better than outlet prices.
For instance, the Coach Kitt Messenger Crossbody Bag is a shopper-fave style that's sleek, spacious and perfect for both travel and everyday use. It's made with scratch-resistant crossgrain leather, so it's sure to last you a long time. Best part is, it's on sale today for just $75. If you've ever found yourself browsing through the Coach site, you'd know a deal like that is very hard to come by. We recommend snapping that bag up ASAP before it sells out.
Lucky for us Coach fans, that's not the only incredible deal you can find at Coach today. In fact, Coach further reduced the prices of hundreds of items on site like the social media-loved Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 that's finally on sale for under $300. If you're a Disney fan, you'll also find some pieces from the Disney x Coach Collection that are on sale for 40% off.
If that weren't enough, Coach is also offering a free gift with the purchase of $250 or more. All you have to do is meet the minimum purchase requirement and enter the code SUMMER at checkout.
Again, this is a sale that only happens twice a year so be sure to check out Coach's up to 50% off sale today. We've rounded up some of our must-have items from the sale. Check those out below.
Can't-Miss Deals From the Coach Summer Sale
Coach Kitt Messenger Crossbody
The Kitt Messenger Crossbody is a classic style that Coach fans absolutely love. As one wrote, "If I could give this more than five stars I would. Absolutely love everything about it. This crossbody is versatile, stylish, and you can combine it with every outfit. Very spacious for the most important things. Definitely recommend it." Best part is, this striking red orange color is on sale for $75.
Disney x Coach Field Tote With Walt Disney World Motif
Disney fans, this one's for you! Now's your chance to add the Coach Field Tote from the recently released Disney x Coach Collection to your closet at a discounted price! We wouldn't pass this up. There are three colors to choose from.
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
The viral Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 is at its lowest price yet! If you've had your eye on this super cute and plush bag, now's your chance to get at 40% off. It's never been under $300, so we'd snap this up ASAP.
Coach Willow Tote 24 In Colorblock
The Willow Tote 24 is the "perfect crossbody," wrote one Coach reviewer. It's large enough to fit the essentials, but also compact enough for going out. Right now the light coral option is on sale for $177.
Coach Tyler Carryall 28
Coach's Tyler Carryall 28 is simple yet chic and perfect for everyday use. According to reviewers, the bag is comfortable to wear and it fits everything you need for the day. It's currently available in two colors and this pretty aqua is quickly selling out. Right now, it's on sale for 50% off.
Coach Chaise Crossbody
The Coach Chaise Crossbody is a favorite style among shoppers for being just the right size. There's an exterior pocket for easy access to your phone or keys. That bright red orange color is also such a statement piece. Right now, it's on sale for $177.
Coach Willow Camera Bag
The Coach Willow Camera Bag in black features such a timeless look, you can wear it for years and years to come and it'll still be super chic. It features two big zippered compartments to help keep your stuff organized. You can get it on sale today for $165.
Coach Willow Camera Bag In Colorblock
If you want something more colorful, you can get the same bag above in sage or rouge.
Coach Lora Carryall
The Coach Lora Carryall is so sleek and sophisticated. It's large enough to fit a 13-inch laptop and features three compartments to help you stay organized. Plus, it's made with polished pebble leather, which is plush, versatile and slightly glossy. This is one 50% off deal you don't want to miss.
Coach Alana Tote
There's just something so chic about the all black version of the Alana tote. According to one reviewer, it's also perfectly sized. "I was worried that this tote would be too big based on the model/measurements provided, but it isn't," they wrote. "I absolutely love it! It is spacious and light-weight. One of my favorite Coach bags."
Looking for more great Coach deals to shop this weekend? Coach Outlet just dropped some new clearance styles and everything is on sale for 70% off. They also dropped the brand new Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Collection, which is a must-see for Disney fans.
