Watch Now

Dateline's Amber Heard Exclusive Special
Exclusive

How Becoming Elizabeth Unpacks the Complex Relationship From Queen Elizabeth I's Youth

Becoming Elizabeth leading lady Alicia von Rittberg shares with E! News her insight on the inappropriate dynamic between Elizabeth Tudor—the future Queen Elizabeth I—and Thomas Seymour.

By Alyssa Ray Jun 20, 2022 2:00 AMTags
TVExclusivesRoyalsCelebrities
Watch: Alicia von Rittberg Joins the Ranks of Stars Like Cate Blanchett

This royal romance will have heads rolling.

In the June 19 episode of Becoming Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg) and Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen) make their feelings for one another known. But don't get too excited about this potential pairing, as it couldn't be more inappropriate. Not only is Thomas married to Elizabeth's guardian, former stepmother Catherine Parr (Jessica Raine), but he's also about 20 years older than the future queen.

The episode kicks off with Thomas barging into Elizabeth's room, ripping off her covers as she lies in bed wearing nothing but a sheer nightgown. As Elizabeth's maid protests, Thomas bluntly retorts, "I'm to rouse my household."

This is not the last inappropriate exchange between the two. The aforementioned declaration of love involves Thomas seducing Elizabeth, telling the young royal, "You may well ruin my life, Elizabeth. And I'll f--king let you, if you'd like to."

The pair share a passionate kiss, with Thomas proceeding to touch teenage Elizabeth's privates with his hand.

photos
Actresses Who've Played Queen Elizabeth I

What makes this dynamic even more cringe-worthy? It's ripped right from the history books.

That's right, Thomas was known for showing an odd amount of attention to the princess, including bursting into her room while she was in her nightgown and touching her in eye-brow raising ways.

So, it's no wonder Alicia told E! News in an exclusive interview that she found the on-screen romance "wrong."

"It was very complex and difficult," she reflected. "I think she was in a very vulnerable place. For then, someone who's like, 20 years older than her, to pretend to take care of her, it's just detrimental."

STARZ

However, to convincingly play these unbecoming lovers, Alicia noted that she and Tom acted if the connection was "real," rather than being motivated by lust or a thirst for power. But this is not the pinnacle of Elizabeth and Thomas' story, as Alicia teased that her character will eventually see the "manipulative nature" of this supposed-romance.

If you're familiar with Tudor history, you know that things do not end well for many of the players involved. See the drama play out as new episodes of Becoming Elizabeth drop Sundays on Starz.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares Father's Day Pic of Son With Travis Scott & Stormi

2

Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Photo of His 2 Sons on Father's Day

3

Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Break Silence After Fraud Conviction

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares Father's Day Pic of Son With Travis Scott & Stormi

2

Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Photo of His 2 Sons on Father's Day

3

Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Break Silence After Fraud Conviction

4

Gigi Hadid Shares Pic of Zayn Malik With Daughter Khai on Father's Day

5

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson for Making Fun of Vacay Pics