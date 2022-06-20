How Becoming Elizabeth Unpacks the Complex Relationship From Queen Elizabeth I's Youth

Watch : Alicia von Rittberg Joins the Ranks of Stars Like Cate Blanchett

This royal romance will have heads rolling.

In the June 19 episode of Becoming Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg) and Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen) make their feelings for one another known. But don't get too excited about this potential pairing, as it couldn't be more inappropriate. Not only is Thomas married to Elizabeth's guardian, former stepmother Catherine Parr (Jessica Raine), but he's also about 20 years older than the future queen.

The episode kicks off with Thomas barging into Elizabeth's room, ripping off her covers as she lies in bed wearing nothing but a sheer nightgown. As Elizabeth's maid protests, Thomas bluntly retorts, "I'm to rouse my household."

This is not the last inappropriate exchange between the two. The aforementioned declaration of love involves Thomas seducing Elizabeth, telling the young royal, "You may well ruin my life, Elizabeth. And I'll f--king let you, if you'd like to."

The pair share a passionate kiss, with Thomas proceeding to touch teenage Elizabeth's privates with his hand.