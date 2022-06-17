Camila Cabello Steps Out With Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch After Shawn Mendes Split

Watch : Shawn Mendes OPENS UP About Life After Camila Cabello

There's no crying in the club for Camila Cabello.

After all, the "Havana" singer was seen sharing a laugh with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch during a night out in Los Angeles on June 15. In a photo obtained by E! News, Camila⁠—dressed casually in a white crop top, distressed jeans and sneakers⁠—was all-smiles as she joined the tech entrepreneur for an evening walk.

Austin, who co-founded the Jewish dating app, wore a black tee and khakis, with a gray sweater draped across his shoulders.

The duo's outing comes seven months after Camila announced her split with Shawn Mendes. In a joint statement, the couple of two years confirmed that they had "decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," they shared. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."