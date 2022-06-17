Camila Cabello Steps Out With Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch After Shawn Mendes Split

There's no crying in the club for Camila Cabello.
After all, the "Havana" singer was seen sharing a laugh with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch during a night out in Los Angeles on June 15. In a photo obtained by E! News, Camila—dressed casually in a white crop top, distressed jeans and sneakers—was all-smiles as she joined the tech entrepreneur for an evening walk.
Austin, who co-founded the Jewish dating app, wore a black tee and khakis, with a gray sweater draped across his shoulders.
The duo's outing comes seven months after Camila announced her split with Shawn Mendes. In a joint statement, the couple of two years confirmed that they had "decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."
"We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," they shared. "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
In March, Camila shared some insight into their amicable breakup and noted that shifting priorities was a reason why they decided to part ways. "I guess my focus is really on, 'How can I be a well-rounded person?'" she explained to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. "And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career."
Sharing that there are no hard feelings between herself and the Canadian musician, Camila added, "I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him."
Likewise, there's nothin' holding Shawn back from remaining friends with the former Fifth Harmony member. In fact, the two have such an "honest relationship" that he didn't feel awkward when he wrote about their breakup in his song "When You're Gone."
"Camila heard this song months ago," he told E! News' Daily Pop in April. "I would never really put a song out about her before she would hear it."
He added, "She knows me and I know her, and ultimately, we both are writers and we both know what it is to make music and what the bigger picture of making art is. We're supportive of that, always."