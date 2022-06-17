Spencer Pratt Says He Convinced Brody Jenner to Break Up With Nicole Richie for "Fake" Lauren Conrad Date

Apparently, truth, time and Spencer Pratt tell all.
The Hills alum didn't hold back about the iconic MTV reality show during his latest appearance on Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, telling host Alex Cooper that he was actually the mastermind behind frenemy Lauren Conrad and Brody Jenner's on-screen relationship. According to Spencer, he set Brody up with the fashion designer to "better" her storyline on the show.
Describing LC as a "nice girl," Spencer recalled, "It was all good, to the point where I talked Brody into breaking up with Nicole Richie to fake double-date with LC."
The reality star went on to explain that by having Brody "break up with his celebrity, superstar girlfriend" to date Lauren, he was being a "teammate" for The Hills cast. "Everyone wins," said Spencer, who, by then, was dating Lauren's friend (and now wife) Heidi Montag. "I wanted all of us to win."
To drum up public interest in Lauren's love life, Spencer said he tipped the paparazzi off about their double date so their photos would land in the tabloids. However, his plan backfired and he remembered Lauren becoming angry at him for the stunt. "All due respect to LC," he noted, "she'd never been in a tabloid until I unlocked that for her."
And though Spencer was hoping that his friends would one day date for real, he said things between the two "didn't work out from night one" and "eventually Brody couldn't pretend anymore."
He believes that's what made Lauren distrust him and "not want Heidi to be with me." As a result, Lauren fell out with Heidi, something that Spencer claimed was due to the Laguna Beach alum's "selfish motivations."
In 2014, Brody confirmed that he and Lauren "had to pretend like we were dating, but we never dated" during their time on The Hills.
While appearing on MTV's The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now special two years later, Lauren admitted that she did have "a crush" on Brody, though they had "zero chemistry."
"I enjoyed spending time with him, but it just always felt forced," said Lauren—who is now mom to sons Liam, 4, and Charlie, 2, with husband William Tell. "We knew the cameras were making it look like more than it was and there was so much pressure on me at that point to get a boyfriend or date someone who was willing to film that I just sort of let them do whatever they wanted."
E! News has reached out to Lauren's rep but did not receive a comment.