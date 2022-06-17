God's Favorite Idiot: Why Playing Satan Was a Match Made in Heaven for Leslie Bibb

Watch : Gilmore Girls Alums Have Mini Reunion In God's Favorite Idiot

It's good to be bad sometimes.

Leslie Bibb knows that to be true after stepping into Satan's shoes for Netflix's new series, God's Favorite Idiot. And, in an interview with E! News, Bibb revealed that she felt "lucky" to land the role, as "villains are fun."

"I was like, 'Wait, are you punking me?'" Bibb said when she learned that she could possibly play the ruler of Hell in a Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy-led apocalyptic workplace comedy. "'I don't think I even have to read it.'"

She did ultimately read the scripts, resulting in her "laughing so hard" and panicking that the casting directors would go in a different direction. Mainly because she already found her inspiration for the character: Reese Witherspoon's role of Tracy Flick in Election.

Because, just like Tracy (Witherspoon), Satan also had "a chip on her shoulder."

"I just knew when I read it, how I wanted to see her," she told E! News. "She's very mercurial. It's like a petulant child."