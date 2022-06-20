See a "Nervous" Shawn Johnson Cheer on Shirtless Husband Andrew East on American Ninja Warrior

Watch : Shawn Johnson & Andrew East GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 PCAs

One sporty couple.

Olympian Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East are taking over the June 20 episode American Ninja Warrior, and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek.

The preview begins with Shawn anxiously watching her former NFL star hubby prep for the course.

"This guy was impressive when he ran the course last year. Unfortunately for him, he's not only the second best athlete in his house," ANW co-host Matt Iseman quips. "We are up here in the booth joined by Olympic gold medalist—and the wife of Andrew—Shawn Johnson."

Shawn gushes, "I'm so happy to be back. I'm so nervous."

As for her advice to Andrew, she says, "Don't fall! I love you."

And just like that, he's off and easily makes it through the first obstacle before taking his shirt off to flaunt his muscular physique.

"Andrew's jacked, Shawn," Matt tells her. "He's looking good."

Andrew effortlessly makes it through a couple more obstacles before Matt announces, "He's now equal of last year's effort reaching the fourth obstacle. Can he go even farther this year?!"