Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson for Making Fun of Her in Must-See Vacation Footage

Watch : Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete for Making Fun of Her on Vacay

So this is how Kim Kardashian gets the perfect shots…

Earlier this week, the SKIMS mogul joined boyfriend Pete Davidson on a tropical trip to Tahiti. Kim later gave fans a glimpse into the scenic vacation on Instagram when she wrote, "Beach for 2."

But as followers kept up with her latest bikini photos—and a rare PDA shot—some were left wondering how she is able to capture the content. As it turns out, it involves some innocent fun with Pete behind the camera.

"I can't tell if he's making fun of me?!?!" Kim wrote on Instagram Stories while showcasing videos of Pete trying to get the perfect photo for the 'gram. "Oh he's making fun of me. He's letting me struggle at this point."

As the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asked for directions while trying to pose on a paddle board, Pete was overheard laughing away. But as it turns out, the Saturday Night Live alum got rave reviews for his work.