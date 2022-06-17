Inside YouTube Beauty Festival 2022 With Winnie Harlow, Patrick Starrr, and Derek Blasberg

We interviewed Derek Blasberg, Winnie Harlow, and Patrick Starrr because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products featured from Winnie and Patrick's brands, Cay Skin and ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
So many of us have learned how to apply makeup from watching YouTube videos. YouTube has become a home for content creators, brands, celebs, and beauty enthusiasts to intermingle and learn from each other. This online community expanded into a hybrid event with YouTube Beauty Festival. The first event was totally virtual last year, but this year, we got to attend and there's so much to share.
Tracee Ellis Ross took a shower on stage to showcase her Pattern hair care products. There were booths for some of our favorite brands, including Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Beachwaver. We got to try a lot of great products, including an unbelievable goody bag full of must-haves (more on that below).
Plus, we spoke to YouTube's Head of Fashion & Beauty Derek Blasberg, Winnie Harlow, and Patrick Starrr about all of their favorite trends, tips, and must-haves. If you want to experience even more from YouTube Beauty Festival 2022, you can catch up here.
Derek Blasberg YouTube Beauty Fest Q&A
E!: YouTube is such a wide-reaching, inclusive space that unites celebrities with influencers, beauty professionals, and shoppers in these equal footing. It's just such an inclusive platform. Tell me about putting together Beauty Fest and figuring out which people would be a part of the event this year.
DB: Yes, we have great products from celebrity brands like Hailey Bieber with Rhode and Jennifer Aniston's LolaVie, and I think everyone is going to love those features. There's just something so exciting about those OG beauty creators who grew up on YouTube and created their own brands.
I'm so happy that Beauty Fest is incorporating members of the beauty community. Sir John, I met when he was doing Beyonce's makeup, and he's coming to Beauty Fest to do a lot of interactions with the audience. Brad Mondo has great content, especially the reaction videos. He worked on a challenge in tribute to Pride, asking hairdressers and aspiring hairdressers to recreate rainbow hair looks. Jackie Aina is another OG beauty creator, who I'm excited to have.
When I joined YouTube, one of my biggest goals was finding ways to combine the more traditional style world with Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, and Gwen Stefani with this incredibly robust, super powerful creator community that YouTube is known for. This event is a great depiction of all of those elements coexisting and complementing each other seamlessly.
E!: Are there any celebrity-founded brands that you're excited for people to experience, either in general or through Beauty Fest specifically?
DB: There was a time in pop culture where celebrities had less control with their brands and collaborations. They just put their name on things or a company would approach them for an endorsement. Now, there are so many celebrities who are really involved with their brands, micromanaging the fine details, and spending years to create products their proud of. I'm seeing that with Gwen Stefani and her new makeup line, GXVE by Gwen Stefani. She's really investing time in the products that she's creating.
GXVE By GWEN STEFANI I’m Still Here Longwear Clean Matte Liquid Lipstick
This long-lasting matte lipstick comes in two reds, one true red and another berry hue. It has 10K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A Sephora shopper raved, "Really really enjoyed this shade and the formula - I have so many liquid lipsticks that I was hesitant to purchase, but it sits so light on the lips, doesn't ball up or run, that it really surprised me. Applicator was easy to use - didn't have to use a liner... I will be repurchasing in future in new shades."
What are some of your favorite beauty trends that are popular right now, in makeup or skincare?
DB: I would be remiss not to call out the biggest beauty trend I've seen lately and that's everything Euphoria related. As someone who works in the style space, I love that that show has become such a phenomenon and has been able to position something as simple as eye makeup as a form of self expression. Also, shameless plug: We have the makeup artist from the show participating at Beauty Fest, Donni Davy, who is doing a segment with RuPaul's Drag Race winner Violet Chachki.
Half Magic Beauty by Donni Davy GLITTERPILL Eye Paint + Liner
This long-lasting eye makeup is super reflective, transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and the glitter is fall-out proof for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. There are four stunning shades to choose from.
111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Mask
E!: Are there any new beauty self-care products that you have recently tried for the first time that you incorporated into your routine.
DB: I turned 40 this year and I'm suddenly much more aware of how things I do, like travel all the time, impact my skin. Specifically, I used to make fun of the women I'd see on planes wearing those hydration masks and now I'm right there with them.
Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool
E!: Are there any beauty tips you've learned from celebs from YouTube videos or through personal interactions that you've added to your routine?
DB: Phoebe Dynevor from Bridgerton mentioned putting her facial tools in the freezer and now I do that. It definitely helps. That's a pro tip from Phoebe.
E!: Do you have any specific tools that you recommend?
DB: I use the Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool. I actually have two, one in my fridge at home and one in my dopp kit that travels with me.
This Gua Sha has 82.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Patrick Starrr's Top Beauty Tip
E!: What beauty brands are you excited to try at Beauty Fest?
PS: I'm really excited to try ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr.
E!: What's your best beauty tip?
PS: Go off. Go off. Literally go off with the ONE/Size makeup remover. If you're not taking your makeup off at the end of the day, you are sinning. You are gonna go to Acne Town and break out. Wipe off your makeup.
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Mini GO OFF Makeup Dissolving Mist
Spray this 8-10 inches from your face for 2-3 seconds to remove light makeup or spray for 5-6 if you have a full face of glam. Then, massage it into skin and gently wipe off that makeup. Follow with your favorite cleanser.
Winnie Harlow's Top Beauty Tip
E!: What was your getting ready process like for today?
WH: The process was being in full glam, doing hair, doing makeup, and glamming up/glowing up with CAY SKIN. I made sure that I was hydrated and protected from the sun.
E!: What's your best beauty tip?
WH: My biggest tip is to never skip your SPF.
CAY SKIN Isle Glow Face Moisturizer with SPF 45 and Niacinamide
This pearlescent face moisturizer gives a great glow and it provides SPF 45 sun protection.
YouTube Beauty Festival Gift Bags
There were so many new product launches and helpful beauty tips shared at the event. Another perk was the unbelievable gift bag. Here's a look at some of the goodies we got to take home.
You can shop some of the standout picks below.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this truly miraculous hair treatment that we adore. It is a complete game changer for our beauty routines.
Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. This product has 63,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 507.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, and 1,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
According to Solawave, this tool uses light to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, and blemishes. This is a cost-effective alternative to facials with light therapy.
Beachwaver B1 Midnight Rose Rotating Curling Iron
This 1-inch curling iron is just what you need to give your hair the perfect wave. This iron automatically rotates in both directions at the push of a button and it heats up to 410 degrees.
A fan of the iron raved, "I ordered the rose gold 1in Beachwaver and it is absolutely amazing!!!. I am the worst with curling my hair and it made it so easy. The tutorials on the Beachwaver Instagram page has helped me out so much! It really is so easy to use and the self rotating feature makes it so easy to curl your hair. I have very thick hair and was worried it wouldn't be able to create and retain a nice curl. I couldn't have been more wrong... Even the next day I still have a more wavy look that still looks nice. I've only had it for two weeks and each time I use it, I get a ton of compliments. The Beachwaver is worth every penny!"
Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss
This lip gloss is super hydrating and it plumps your lips without a tingling feeling, according to the brand. There are eight stunning shades to choose from. This gloss has 76.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A Kosas customer raved, "I'm obsessed. Feels so deeply hydrating and plumping. The product feels like it's actually penetrating to deliver moisture instead of just a gloss sitting on top of my lip. Easily a staple in my daily routine."
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
This long-wearing mascara is volumizing, curling, and lengthening. It has 56K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
While you're shopping, check out these hair products recommended by Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, Kyle Richards, Scott Disick, and more stars.