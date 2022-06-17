Hear Lil Nas X's Heartfelt Message for LGBTQ+ Youth

Watch : Lil Nas X REALLY Nervous to Meet Mariah Carey

In honor of Pride Month, Lil Nas X is sharing some words of wisdom for young members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Just keep going," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the 2022 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony on June 16. "Keep trying new things and keeping your head up in this world."

The "Industry Baby" rapper has made a major mark on LGBTQ+ representation in the music industry, but like plenty of young queer people, he went through many struggles of his own.

"There's gonna be a lot of people, they wanna try to knock you down over and over," the Grammy winner shared on the red carpet. "You're gonna knock yourself down sometimes. There are gonna be a lot of intrusive thoughts you don't want to be there, but just keep going."

At the awards ceremony, Lil Nas X was honored with the Hal David Starlight Award, which honors gifted young songwriters making an impact on the industry.