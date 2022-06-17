Tennis Star Rafael Nadal Confirms He and Wife Mery "Xisca" Perelló Are Expecting First Baby

Watch : Serena Williams Wants to "Be the Best Mom and Be the Best in Tennis"

While Rafael Nadal has made history throughout his tennis career, he's about to enter his most exciting chapter yet: fatherhood.

The Spanish athlete, whose amassed 22 Grand Slam titles over the years, confirmed in a June 17 press conference that he and wife Mery "Xisca" Perelló are expecting their first child together. "If all goes well," he said, per People, "I'm going to be a father."

Though the 36-year-old, who tied the knot with Perelló in Oct. 2019, tends to keep his off-court life private, he did tell reporters, "I don't know what will change in my life because I don't have experience [with fatherhood], but I don't think it will change my professional life."

In fact, Nadal confirmed in the same Mallorca press conference that he plans to play in the upcoming 2022 Wimbledon Championships later this month. It will be his first appearance at the tournament in three years.