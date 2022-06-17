Bachelor Nation's Zac Clark Fiercely Defends Ex Tayshia Adams From Haters

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Zac Clark has had enough of the critics.

While his relationship with Tayshia Adams came to an end in November 2021, The Bachelorette star isn't afraid to stand up for the woman whose heart he once won over.

Earlier this week, Tayshia posted bikini pictures on Instagram after enjoying a day at the beach in Newport Beach, Calif. But when one follower questioned why she "constantly posts selfies and boobs and bikinis" of herself, Zac couldn't help but step in and stand up for his ex.

"Congrats!! You got me! My first, and hopefully last ‘clapback!'" he wrote in the comment section. "Enough is enough. One of the problems with social media is it gives people like you a voice and unwarranted power. The truth is, we see this s--t, I see this s--t. It is hard to avoid and it is just not nice, especially when you have no idea what you are talking about/you just make s--t up."

But wait, he wasn't done.