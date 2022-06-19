This Father's Day, Let's Celebrate the Dads We've Lost

Watch : Famous Dads Celebrating Their FIRST Father's Day!

In the past week, my inbox has been filled with subject lines like:



Dad would love a gift card

We've got Father's Day covered

Who's your daddy?

Give Dad the day he deserves

Father's Day is nearly here



I didn't need the reminders. Since my dad died in 2019, Father's Day has loomed over me like the dark cloud that grief so often is. Come June 1, I feel it inching closer as I worry about how I'll feel, what I'll do and what people will say.

Recently, a friend asked how to acknowledge Father's Day with me. Do I want an "I'm thinking of you" text? Do I want them to sit on the couch and watch my dad's favorite movies? Do I want to be left alone?

And while I used to lean toward the latter—keeping to myself and staying off Instagram—in recent years, I've reclaimed Father's Day. I decided that if other people are out toasting their dad over brunch, there's no reason I can't do the same.