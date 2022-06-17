Cardi B's Reebok Collection Makes a Bold Statement With an Attitude to Match

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's some shoes in this house. There's some shoes in this house. Certified chic, seven days a week. Cardi B and Reebok make other brands weak. That's right, Cardi has collaborated with the iconic brand for another collection. This drop includes shoes and clothes inspired by "living in an enchanted, euphoric state." The Let Me Be... Enchanted collection is energetic, with bold silhouettes and luxurious materials that epitomize the artist's iconic sense of style.
Reebok and Cardi B's latest collection was designed with all bodies in mind. The size-inclusive styles have sizes ranging from 2XS to 4X. Plus, some of the shoes come in kids and toddler sizes, which means there really is something for all of the fans.
Cardi B x Reebok ‘Let Me Be...Enchanted' Collection
Reebok Cardi B Freestyle Hi Women's Shoes
These sleek monochromatic shoes are incredibly chic, but they also evoke Cardi B's unapologetic attitude with the golden tongue artwork at the front (click through the images to see this fun detail, you'll love it, for sure). Choose between blue, lilac, and grey.
Reebok Cardi B Leotard
Rock this ice blue two-piece leotard with the blue sneakers from the "I am.... Enchanted" collection. This look is bold, daring, and made with women's bodies in mind. You can wear wear the leotard and the bralette together or mix and match them with other pieces to layer your own unique ensemble.
Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather V2 Women's Shoes
Bring explosive, high energy to your ensemble with some bold, leather sneakers. If you adore pinks and purples, this will be the perfect complement to your wardrobe. Note: you need to be logged into the Reebok site to shop this one, but don't worry the membership is free.
Cardi B Fur Ombre Jacket (Unisex)
You'll stand out in every crowd when you rock this ombre zip-up. This fun faux fur coat perfectly coordinates with the pink and purple shoes.
