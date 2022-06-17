Living With a Serial Killer's Season 2 Trailer Will Shake You to Your Core

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Sometimes evil is closer than you think.

That's the entire premise of Oxygen's true crime show Living With a Serial Killer, which returns for a second season this July. Over the course of eight episodes, the series will cover the criminal investigations of serial killers across North America and the United Kingdom, seeking answers to a very terrifying question: What is it like to discover that the person you shared your life with is really a vicious murderer?

Investigators and experts won't be the only ones trying to make sense of the unthinkable, though. As E! News' exclusive sneak peek shows, Living With a Serial Killer season two will also feature interviews with the loved ones of both victims and suspects.

"We have to live our lives," one emotional interviewee says in the trailer, which you can watch below. "Our family didn't do this."

Equally chilling snippets describe a "brutal, ruthless person" and someone who, "when you looked in his eyes, they were devoid of any humanity."