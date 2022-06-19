Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Reign Disick Is a Whole Mood on Family Vacation

Change is in the air, so what better time to switch up your look?

With the official start of summer just days away, several celebrities decided to head into the new season with a new 'do, including Jennifer Aniston, who made a few tweaks to her iconic hairstyle. Charlize Theron, meanwhile, debuted a bold new style, stepping out with a jet-black mullet cut, and Reign Disick followed in his new stepdad Travis Barker's footsteps and went for a mohawk. You know the old saying: The family that punks together, stays together!

Plus, Lizzo brightened up her tresses by dyeing them bubblegum pink and Tessa Thompson tested out a new red hue. Oh, and did we mention we got our first glimpse at Ryan Gosling as Ken in the Barbie movie? You're welcome.