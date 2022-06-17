Khloe Kardashian Reflects on "Forgiveness" After Watching Tristan Thompson Drama on Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian is keeping her head held high after The Kardashians season finale.
"This was definitely a tough episode but there's so much beauty in watching how close my family is," the reality star tweeted on June 16 after the finale dropped on Hulu. "We we'll always stick together and love one another deeply."
The episode followed Khloe and her family as they learned about the paternity lawsuit Maralee Nichols filed against Tristan Thompson in December 2021 and the athlete's acknowledgement that the two had sex in Houston, Texas, in March 2021—while he was still in a relationship with Khloe. (Tristan confirmed in January that he fathered a child with Maralee, a baby boy who was born in December).
Tristan had been at the center of cheating scandals before. And while he and Khloe, who share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, had broken up and gotten back together before, the Good American mogul said on the show "it's time to walk away" from their romantic relationship.
Now, she just wants to move on. "Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love," she tweeted. "Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE."
During the episode, Khloe revealed she learned the news along "with the rest of the world." When a social media user wondered "how did he think Khloe was not going to find out," KoKo replied, "I assume it was out of fear. But life goes on, and I'm praying we all find peace and happiness in life."
Khloe also spoke on the series about the hurtful comments she'd personally gotten online after Tristan's cheating scandals. Still, she made it clear she doesn't want any hate about her ex, either. When a fan expressed desire to "say some nasty things about Tristan" but won't, Khloe wrote, "I think love helps and heals people more than anger or nastiness. Thank you for your sweet tweet and thank you for being so respectful. Let's heal others with love."
Before hearing about the paternity lawsuit, Khloe had wanted to make her relationship with Tristan work. "I wanted to believe that Tristan could change," she said at one point on the show. "I wanted to trust him and to believe that True and I were worth him changing for."
And while she and Tristan are no longer together, she hasn't given up hope on finding love with someone else in the future. "One day," she said, "I will have the fairy-tale that I want to have."
Tristan has yet to publicly address the episode. But when he confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee, he apologized to Khloe, noting she doesn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation" that he's caused her.
"You don't deserve the way I've treated you over the years," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."