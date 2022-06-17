Selena Gomez Explains Why She’s “Ashamed” of Sexualized Album Cover

Watch : Selena Gomez Tries 'Manifesting Love' in SNL Hosting Debut

Look at her now.



During a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter focused on comedic actresses on television, Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez recalled a time in her career that she felt "ashamed of" in reflection. More specifically, the 29-year-old mentioned one of her past album covers as being the pinnacle of that moment.



"I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it," she said in the video, posted on June 16. "I had to work through those feelings because I realized it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I've done my best, at least I try to be myself."



As the Rare Beauty founder put it, it was a decision that didn't align naturally. "I'm not an overly sexual person," she explained. "Sometimes I like to feel sexy but that doesn't mean it's for somebody else. It can be for me."