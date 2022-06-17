Nordstrom Rack Designer Bag Deals: Save 83% on Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Furla, Vince Camuto and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Take your ensemble to the next level with a coordinating bag. A cute crossbody, a functional carry-all tote, or a matching shoulder bag can really elevate your look. Plus, these are functional pieces as well, of course. If you want a designer bag, but you don't want to shell out the cash, head over to Nordstrom Rack because they have some unbelievable discounts on so many top designers including Kate Spade, Saint Laurent, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Furla, and Marc Jacobs.
If you want to save up to 83%, you need to check out these deals. And let's be honest: who doesn't want that discount? Whether you're shopping for you or getting a gift for someone else, these Nordstrom Rack bag deals are worth the shop.
Kate Spade Bag Deals
Kate Spade Cove Street Crossbody Bag
Go hands-free with this cute crossbody bag that you can also rock as a shoulder bag. It also comes in pink, taupe, and yellow.
Kate Spade Mini Margaux Leather Satchel
If you're looking for effortless organization, you need this chic bag.
Kate Spade Margaux - Double Zip Mini Crossbody Bag
This is a small bag for sure, but it has a an extra magnetic pocket between its two zippers for sneaky storage. It also comes in pink.
Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody Camera Bag
How darling is this red and white striped bag for summer? It's also cute accessory for Christmas season.
Coach Bag Deals
Coach 'Mercer 30' Leather Satchel
This bag has beautiful gold accents and interior compartments to ease your organization. You can hold it by the top handle or wear the long strap on your shoulder.
Vince Camuto Bag Deals
Vince Camuto Kity Leather Convertible Wallet
This black glittery bag is the perfect go-to for special events. It goes with everything. If you want a more casual look, it comes in magenta and white leather (no sparkle).
Rebecca Minkoff Bag Deals
Rebecca Minkoff Washed Nylon Tote
Bring a fun pop of color to your life with this roomy carry-all tote. It's a great weekend bag or a much more fun option for an office. It even comes in black, which is always a reliable option.
Rebecca Minkoff Chain Tote Crossbody
Carry this textured tote by the handle or you can attach the removable chain. It has interior and exterior pockets and there are 3 colorways to shop. Don't miss this 83% discount.
Marc Jacobs Bag Deals
Marc Jacobs Leather Mini Bucket Bag
This bag strikes the perfect balance between being trendy and timeless. It's perfect for the girl on the go since you can wear it as a crossbody or a shoulder bag. It also comes in black, orange, and green
Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag
Sometimes all you need is a mini bag with your essentials. This sage green is stunning, but that's not your only option. Nordstrom Rack has this in six additional colors.
Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon School Backpack
Marc Jacobs quilted backpacks are a classic purchase that you'll use forever and ever. Nordstrom Rack also has this in hot pink and black.
Saint Laurent Bag Deals
Saint Laurent Leopard Heart Print iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case on a Chain
This is ideal for those days when you just need the essentials: your phone and your card. If you love animal print, this 65% off deal is a total must-shop!
Dagne Dover Bag Deals
Dagne Dover Essentials Coated Canvas Clutch/Wallet
This little bag is so organized. There are compartments credit cards, cash, your phone, and even lip gloss. This will be your new night out must-have. Nordstrom has this in four colors.
Clare V Bag Deals
Clare V Tropezienne Quilted Nylon Tote
Enjoy maximum storage and a minimalist aesthetic with this quilted tote from Clare V.
Frye Bag Deals
Frye Farrah Mini Saddle Bag
This Frye mini bag is giving Yellowstone chic vibes, right?
Madewell Bag Deals
Madewell Simple Pouch Crossbody Bag
You'll use this bag forever. It's a great small bag for when you're on the run and just need your core essentials. It also works for a casual night out.
Madewell Simple Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Crossbody Bag
Leopard goes with everything, right? You'll be looking for excuses to bring this bag with you.
Furla Bag Deals
Furla Vittoria Dome Crossbody Bag
Brighten up your ensemble with this stunning yellow top handle bag. This is a guaranteed compliment-getter.
