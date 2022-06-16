Liam Payne Steps Out With Ex-Girlfriend Danielle Peazer 9 Years After Their Breakup

Liam Payne and Danielle Peazer got a whole lot of history.
The former couple were spotted leaving in the same car after the Soccer Aid Aftershow Bash in London, as seen in a photo obtained by E! News.
An eyewitness tells E! News that while riding away, Danielle wasn't too interested in being seen as she put her head down in the car. But despite their incognito exit, the eyewitness said Liam appeared to be "quite animated," adding, "It seemed like he was in a good mood and had enjoyed himself at the party."
Liam and Danielle's outing comes nine years after the One Direction star and The X Factor dancer reportedly called it quits.
E! News has reached out to his rep for comment on their latest outing but hasn't heard back.
Danielle isn't the first person Liam has hung out with since becoming single two months ago. On May 24, he was spotted walking arm-in-arm with model Aliana Mawla in London, one day after his rep confirmed to E! News that he and Maya Henry had ended their engagement for the second time.
Maya and Liam's on-and-off relationship began in 2019. And in August 2020, Maya and Liam became engaged for the first time. Despite their plan to walk down the aisle, Liam confirmed they had split up in June 2021.
At the time, Liam reflected on their breakup, noting that he has "not been very good at relationships."
"I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else," he said on The Diary of a CEO podcast. "And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship."
However, the pair eventually rekindled their lost flame. In August 2021, a source close to Maya told E! News that Liam and Maya had gotten back together in mid-July. It appeared the duo were back on track to tie the knot—that is, until Liam's rep confirmed to E! News last month they had gone their separate ways once again.
At the time, a separate source close to Maya told E! News that she "was blindsided" by the breakup.
"He abruptly ended it with her," the insider close to the model shared. "She is very upset. They have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship."
On May 23, Maya spoke out on social media after an Instagram fan page tagged Maya in a photo of Liam with his arms wrapped around another woman.
"This is not me and it's hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it," Maya wrote in the comment section of the post. "Enough now."