See Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor on Rare Outing With The Sandlot's Patrick Renna

Connor Cruise and Patrick Renna are killing this boys' night out.

The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman was spotted enjoying an evening of friendly conversation with the Sandlot star and another pal during a visit to Capo Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15. An eyewitness told E! News that the group appeared to be "in a good mood," noting that they were laughing as they left the trendy Italian eatery.

As seen in photos exclusively obtained by E! News, Patrick, 43, happily chatted with Connor, 27, on the sidewalk following their meal. At one point, the actor gave a thumbs up to Connor before going their separate ways.

Despite having friends in Hollywood, Connor has largely remained out of the spotlight. In fact, he's an avid outdoorsman with a passion for the open seas, primarily using social media to share photos of his fishing expeditions and catch of the day. Last year, he launched an Instagram account dedicated to grilling and barbecue.