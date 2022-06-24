Here’s Where Summer House’s Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller Stand Today

It's a cruel, cruel summer for Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller.
The Summer House co-stars seemed to come to a resolution during the Bravo show's season six reunion; however, Danielle exclusively told E! News that they haven't spoken since. "I really don't know where we stand," she said. "I do know that there are certain people that I want in my life that I trust and that I feel like I can be myself around and at this very moment in time, she's just not one of them."
As fans may recall, Ciara and Danielle's BFF, Lindsay Hubbard, found themselves in a love triangle with Southern Charm's Austen Kroll last summer. The drama culminated with an explosive fight at a dinner party, during which Ciara threw a wine glass at Danielle.
Ciara has since apologized and admitted it was a huge mistake at the reunion, also explaining that she felt "dismissed and disregarded" in the house, which contributed to her anger toward both Danielle and Lindsay.
Looking back now, Danielle called the situation "unfortunate."
"I would say the reunion helped," she added. "I kind of said my piece and I said what I wanted to say to her. I don't know what the future holds."
At the same time, the Summer House reunion also raised new issues for Danielle, she said. Her relationship with her boyfriend Robert Sieber was called into question, and both Ciara and Mya Allen accused her of breaking up with him multiple times over the course of a few months.
Danielle refuted the claims at the reunion, and once again when speaking with E! News.
"We didn't break up once," she said, revealing that when Robert heard what happened, he was "upset."
Danielle continued, "He was like, 'These are your friends? Even if we did break up, where were they? Where was Mya, especially? She wasn't by your side.'"
"That part sucked," she added. "But you know, relationships aren't the easiest. And did we fight last summer? Yeah, because we were not communicating very well. And we were a year into our relationship. Now, we're going to celebrate two years next month. And we've learned a lot about each other and how to communicate effectively along the way. But does that come with fighting? Of course. But did we break up? No."
With all that in mind, Danielle admitted she's been questioning her role on Summer House. "I found myself not wanting to do it after seeing last season, to be honest with you," Danielle said. "Not to say that I'm not going to do it, but that's how I felt. It's getting to the point where I'm getting old enough to know who I want to be around, and not want to put myself in certain situations. And last summer was pretty unfortunate."
"It's hard to come back from, but who knows," she continued. "There's always another summer, there's always more hope. I just think that all of these things have a shelf life and I'm not going to have this unrealistic thing that I'm always going to be on Bravo."
As such, Danielle is making sure to build her own empire. She recently partnered with Fidelity to promote the company's new mobile app, Fidelity Bloom, which she said has been key in helping her start to save and track her spending.
Additionally, "I want people to talk about money," Danielle explained. "I want people to realize that there's things out there that they can use that help them save along the way. It doesn't have to be that you just check your account balance every once in a while and hope that there's enough money in there for the basics."
For more Summer House, stream past seasons on Peacock.