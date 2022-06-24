Here’s Where Summer House’s Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller Stand Today

Watch : Summer House Reunion, Naked and Afraid & Put A Ring On It

It's a cruel, cruel summer for Danielle Olivera and Ciara Miller.

The Summer House co-stars seemed to come to a resolution during the Bravo show's season six reunion; however, Danielle exclusively told E! News that they haven't spoken since. "I really don't know where we stand," she said. "I do know that there are certain people that I want in my life that I trust and that I feel like I can be myself around and at this very moment in time, she's just not one of them."

As fans may recall, Ciara and Danielle's BFF, Lindsay Hubbard, found themselves in a love triangle with Southern Charm's Austen Kroll last summer. The drama culminated with an explosive fight at a dinner party, during which Ciara threw a wine glass at Danielle.

Ciara has since apologized and admitted it was a huge mistake at the reunion, also explaining that she felt "dismissed and disregarded" in the house, which contributed to her anger toward both Danielle and Lindsay.

Looking back now, Danielle called the situation "unfortunate."

"I would say the reunion helped," she added. "I kind of said my piece and I said what I wanted to say to her. I don't know what the future holds."