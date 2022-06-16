Meet Evan Rachel Wood's New Westworld Character in Season 4 Trailer

Goodbye Dolores, hello Christina.
In the season four Westworld trailer released June 16, Evan Rachel Wood returns as Christina, a brunette with all of Dolores' physical features, but none of the brutality.
"This is a story about a girl," Christina tells Bernard (Jeffrey Wright). "Every single day she wakes up. The more she sees it, but nobody else can. That there's something wrong with the world—and that it's her fault."
The trailer cuts to Tessa Mae Thompson's Charlotte Hale, who continues to seek revenge on the human race this season. "Your kind made a sport out of hunting us," she says. "You controlled our every move and now I'm going to do the same to you."
So basically, season four is all about whether human beings are worth redemption. For Ed Harris' Man in Black, he thinks that humans are made to destroy the world, while Bernard thinks he's "seen a path" to saving the people who walk this earth.
As for Christina, well she doesn't have any take on the situation. She just says, "I want a story with a happy ending."
So far, the odds are in Christina's favor after her doppelgänger Dolores sacrificed herself to free the hosts.
In the initial teaser, HBO described season four as a "dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth." This time, they captioned the video: "Maybe it's time you questioned the nature of your own reality."
The nature of our reality can currently be described as excited, because James Marsden recently confirmed he's returning to Westworld after his character died in season two. He made the announcement at the ATX Festival, sharing that he can't wait to play Evan's love interest yet again. "This has been seven years of our show and yeah, it's an amazing thing to be a part of and see where the story goes," he said. "From the beginning, I didn't know where it was all gonna go but I'm glad to see it now."
Meet James and Evan's new characters when Westworld season four premieres June 26 on HBO.