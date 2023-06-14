Shop the Must-Have Pride Jewelry You'll Want to Wear All Year Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're well into Pride Month, and there are a ton of amazing initiatives, brands and collections to shop and support. From fashion and beauty brands that support LGBTQ+ efforts all year long to colorful Pride accessories, there are so many things to shop so that you can show your pride now and always.
Today, we're bringing you all the bling you'll want to rock during Pride Month and beyond. From rainbow-hued rings to gorgeous bracelet sets, we picked out a little something for everyone. The best part? All of these pieces benefit important organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community, like The Trevor Project, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign and more. Scroll below to check out our top Pride jewelry picks that look good and do good.
Pride Ring
Looking for cute jewelry that supports a good cause? Look no further than Made By Mary's adorable Pride Ring. Made By Mary will also be donating 10% of net proceeds from the Pride Collection to the Trevor Project.
Iridiana Bracelet Set of 2
For the month of June, all proceeds from Sterling Forever's gorgeous Iridiana Bracelet Set will be donated to the Pride Center of Maryland. Plus, score 15% off the look throughout Pride month when you use code PRDM23.
Blue Aura Necklace
Awe Inspired is donating 100% of their Pride collection proceeds to GLSEN, an organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth with resources in K-12 schools. The collection is brimming with gorgeous pieces, like this Blue Aura Necklace made with gold vermeil and blue topaz.
Rainbow Heart Band Ring
This ring from Pura Vida has adorable rainbow enamel hearts that will look gorgeous worn on its own or stacked. Proceeds of Pura Vida's Pride collection will go to The Trevor Project throughout June, with a minimum donation of $25,000.
Lokai Silicone Beaded Bracelet, Pride Collection
Lokai bracelets are fun and playful accessories that you can mix and match. Proceeds from this vibrant beaded bracelet go to the Point Foundation to support LGBTQ+ students pursue higher education.
Pride Bar Necklace 10K Yellow Gold
Show your "Pride" with this gorgeous gold bar necklace from Kay Jewelers. It's currently on sale for $120 instead of the usual $200 price, and $100 of each necklace sale will be donated to the Human Rights Campaign.
AEO Pride Rainbow Beaded Daisy Choker 4-Pack
American Eagle's Pride collection has lots of wardrobe essentials, like this rainbow beaded choker set. You can layer each piece or wear them separately.
Pride Stainless Steel Band Ring
This stainless steel ring from Fossil is perfect for everyday wear. It features an etched rainbow on the outside of the band, and enamel Pride flag colors on the inside of the band.
When is Pride Month 2023?
Pride Month falls between June 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, but it's important to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community all year long.
What is Pride Month?
Pride Month is dedicated to uplifting, celebrating and commemorating the LGBTQIA+ community. It is a time that represents solidarity and support with the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as standing up to any discrimination, violence and harm against underrepresented groups. It is also a time to uplift and celebrate LGBTQIA+ voices and culture.
How can I support the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month?
There are many ways to celebrate Pride Month. Aside from educating yourself and advocating for minority groups, volunteering and donating to LGBTQIA+ non-profits and initiatives is a great way to show your support during Pride Month, and year-round. You can also shop LGBTQIA+ owned businesses and brands that support key LGBTQIA+ charities, as well.
Ready for more Pride must-haves? Check out our favorite brands that support LGBTQ+ efforts all year long.