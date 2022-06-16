Pride Jewelry & Accessories You’ll Want To Wear All Year Long

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Pride Month may be halfway over, but that doesn't mean you only have a few short weeks left to rock all the fun, vibrant rainbow clothing, bags and more that you got for Pride this year. In fact, we've got another roundup of colorful rainbow pieces you'll want to wear for the rest of the month and beyond. If you can't leave the house without accessorizing, you're going to love what we have in store for you.
This year, many brands that specialize in jewelry and accessories came out with beautiful Pride collections that range from subtle and classy to fun and totally out there. There's definitely something for everyone's sense of style. Plus, many of these brands like Coach, Alex and Ani, Quay, Fossil and Kate Spade, will take a portion of the proceeds made from their Pride collection and donate it to organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community. There's no better time to shop rainbow jewelry that'll give all your outfits a nice pop of color.
We've rounded up some cute rainbow accessories you'll want to wear all year long. Check those out below.
Alex and Ani 'Love Over Hate' Rainbow Heart Charm Bangle
Alex and Ani's Pride 2022 Collection features gorgeous charm bangles like this fold "Love Over Hate" bracelet. This Pride Month, Alex and Ani will be donating $15,000 to The Trevor Project.
Betsey Johnson One Love Gummy Bear Ring Rainbow
If you want to wear pieces that'll really stand out, Betsey Johnson's One Love Collection, which goes towards supporting GLAAD, is a must-see. One fun piece of jewelry is this large gummy bear rainbow ring, which has a matching pendant and earrings.
Boxes and Light Rainbow Heart Earrings
These handmade rainbow heart earrings from Boxes and Light on Etsy are super cute, everyone will want to know where you got them.
The Pearled Rose Handcrafted PRIDE Rainbow Flower Crown
Add a pop of color to your hair with this beautiful rainbow flower crown by The Pearled Rose on Etsy. According to reviewers, it's just as gorgeous in person!
Quay High Key Sunglasses
For Pride this year, Quay took one of their best-selling styles and added a subtle Rainbow Pride Flag to it. The brand will be donating 100% of proceeds from their Pride Collection, up to $100K, to GLSEN.
Kate Spade Everyday Spade Enamel Slider Bracelet
Kate Spade's Everyday Spade Enamel Slider Bracelets from their Rainbow Collection comes in six colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple. You can wear one or create a full rainbow stack. This year, the brand will donate $1 to $10 from every Rainbow shop purchase to The Trevor Project.
Kate Spade Rainbow in the Name of Love Pendant
You can't help but fall in love with this gorgeous rainbow colored necklace from Kate Spade.
MYJEWELRY & Co. S925 Double Band Rainbow Baguette Ring
MYJEWELRY & Co. on Etsy creates unique jewelry pieces that are made to order. You can choose to material and finish of this double band rainbow baguette ring, which is also on sale right now.
Torrid Always Proud Rainbow Layered Chain Necklace
From now until the end of June, Torrid will donate 20% of net profits from this pretty layered chain necklace to the Torrid Foundation in support of GLAAD.
Mady by Mary Pride Ring
For Pride Month 2022, Made by Mary will donate 10% of net proceeds from their Pride Ring to The Trevor Project. You can choose to get this colorful ring in gold or silver.
Fossil Limited Edition Pride Drew Multicolor Glass Beaded Bracelet
Fossil's Pride Collection features limited edition watches, wallets, and jewelry like this vibrant glass beaded bracelet. Throughout the month of June, 100% of proceeds from the collection will go to The Trevor Project.
Coach Chunky Signature Link Bracelet
Coach's Pride 2022 Collection features all the must-have bags, clothing, shoes and accessories you need to go all out this month and beyond. One piece of jewelry that should definitely be on your radar is their Chunky Signature Link Bracelet which is colorful, fun and super chic. This year, like previous years, the Coach Foundation partnered with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers to create supportive environments for LGBTQIA+ youth.
Coach Chunky Signature Link Necklace
If you loved the Coach bracelet above, you definitely have to check out the matching Chunky Signature Link Necklace. Together they make a winning pair!
Looking for more colorful pieces you can sport all month long? Check out our favorite pieces from Coach's Pride Collection 2022 here.