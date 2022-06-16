Joe Jonas Weighs in on Fellow "Short King" Tom Holland's Romance With Zendaya

Watch : Zendaya SLAMS Rumors That She's Pregnant

Joe Jonas wants Tom Holland and Zendaya's romance to continue reaching new heights.



While taking Vanity Fair's life detector test, the 5-foot-7 singer was presented a photo of himself alongside slightly taller wife, Sophie Turner, joking he'll "happily take the short king trophy." And when asked if he considered Tom—whose 5-foot-8—a fellow "short king," Joe was forced to weigh in truthfully.



"Yes," Joe answered. "I think Tom is a very…handsome king." But, his comments don't stop there as he also weighed in on whether their romance would last. "Oh God," he said. "I don't know them very well."



However, that didn't deter him from having a moment of praise for the pair. "I only wish them the best things," Joe added. "So, ‘last,' meaning like kids and marriage—if they're happy, I hope so, yes." And as expected, his answer was proven to be as truthful as they come.

As far as kids and marriage go for Tom and Zendaya, fans may be waiting for a while before those topics come up for the pair.