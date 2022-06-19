Watch Now

See How John Stamos, Justin Bieber and Other Stars Are Celebrating Father's Day 2022

See Father's Day photos from celebs such as Justin Bieber, Amy Schumer, John Stamos, Kate Hudson and more.

Your turn, dads!

To celebrate Father's Day 2022, many stars shared tributes to the men who raised them, as well as to their partners and kids on social media.

John Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh posted a photo of the actor with their 4-year-old son on Instagram. "Billy is one lucky little dude to get to call you Dad," she wrote. "Happy Father's Day, Love. Grateful to be on this parenting journey with you."

Fellow celebrity dad Justin Timberlake shared a rare photo of his two sons with Jessica BielSilas, 7, and Phineas, 22 months. "My two favorite melodies," the singer captioned the post. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!" 

Jessica later shared another pic of her husband with their boys, writing, "To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s--t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

photos
Greatest TV Dads

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber honored his father, Jeremy Bieber, on Instagram.

"Love you pops! Happy Father's Day!" the singer wrote, alongside a throwback pic of the two. "So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son."

Amy Schumer paid tribute to both her father, Gordon Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, with whom she shares son Gene David Fischer, 3. She called the two men "my two fav dads."

And there were also plenty of online Father's Day tributes from celebs to the exes who helped them or their family. Kim Kardashian honored Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. She also paid tribute to her later father, Robert Kardashian, and her mom Kris Jenner's ex Caitlyn Jenner.

Kris paid tribute to all the men in her family's life, past and present: The rap artist, Caitlyn, Robert, son Rob KardashianKhloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick—plus Kourtney's husband Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner's partner Travis Scott.

Sunday marks the first Father's Day for celebs such as Nick Jonas and Colin Jost, who welcomed their first babies over the past year. So there's plenty to celebrate today.

See photos of stars celebrating Father's Day 2022.

Instagram / Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson & Kurt Russell

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us!" Kate wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback pic of herself with her mom Goldie Hawn's partner Kurt Russell "Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."

Instagram / Caitlin McHugh Stamos
John Stamos

"Billy is one lucky little dude to get to call you Dad," the actor's wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day, Love. Grateful to be on this parenting journey with you."

Instagram
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

"To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s--t," the actress wrote. "We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

Instagram / Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell

"How can I explain the gratitude and love I feel for the greatest father who has given us all so much in this life," wrote the actress, who shares son Wyatt Russell with the actor, who helped raise her kids Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson from a past marriage.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye," Kim wrote to her ex, Kanye West, with whom she shares children North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

justintimberlake / Instagram
Justin Timberlake

"My two favorite melodies," the singer captioned this pic of his sons with Jessica BielSilas, 7, and Phineas, 22 months. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!"

Instagram / Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber

"Love you pops! Happy Father's Day!" Justin wrote on Instagram on June 19, alongside a throwback pic of himself with dad Jeremy Bieber. "So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son."

 

Instagram
Kim Kardashian

"Happy Father's Day to the best dad ever," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories her father Robert Kardashian, who passed away after battling esophageal cancer in 2003. "The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you're all the way up in heaven and they have the cutest suggestions.

She added, "I miss you and love you with all my soul."

Edward Menashy for Evan Joseph Studios; Modlin Group; Getty Images
Amy Schumer

Amy paid tribute to her dad Gordon Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, with whom she shares son Gene David Fischer, 3. She called the two men "my two fav dads."

Instagram / Christina Haack Hall
Christina Haack Hall

"Being a step parent is never easy!! Thanks baby for helping to raise the kids with me. The kids love you and look up to you," the HGTV star wrote on her Instagram Story to husband Josh Hall.

Christina shares children Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, her former Flip or Flop co-star. She also has a 2-year-old son, Hudson London Anstead, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Instagram / Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb

The Today show co-host paid tribute to her ex, Joel Schiffman, with this photo of him with their daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. "Happy Father's Day!" she wrote.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian

"Thank you for raising us and being the best step dad," she wrote to Caitlyn Jenner with the snap featuring her sisters. "Happy Father's Day."

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

"Happy Father's Day to all of the amazing fathers in our lives!!!" she wrote. "Thank you for loving our little ones the way you do. They are so lucky to have you as their daddies. To my son, Rob… you are the most amazing daddy and seeing the bond you have with Dream brings me more joy than you'll ever know. You were born to be a daddy. I love you!"

She added, "Happy Father's Day and I hope everyone has a beautiful day surrounded by so much love. #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay @robkardashianofficial @travisscott @letthelordbewithyou @caitlynjenner @realtristan13 @travisbarker @kanyewest."

