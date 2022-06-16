Why Dixie D'Amelio's Mental Health Journey Extends Far Beyond Social Media

Mental health continues to matter for Dixie D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio.
On The D'Amelio Show, the content creators have been honest with their parents about the emotional toll online critics have on their confidence. And as the sisters continue growing up in the public eye, Dixie says her relationship with trolls is a work in progress that can't be fixed instantly.
"I feel like it's bigger than social media," she exclusively shared with E! News at the grand opening of the Social Tourist pop-up. "I've seen the difference from when I'm mentally healthy versus not. When I'm healthy, I could read a comment and it doesn't mean anything to me. But if I read a comment and it freaks me down for three days, I realize that something is going on and I need to look deeper than people are just being mean online."
Dixie added, "I feel like it's a lot of reflecting on yourself and thinking how you're feeling and it's an important conversation we need to continue having and it's a journey."
Although the 20-year-old has been known to open up her life on reality TV and social media, there is one aspect that she likes to keep private: Her relationship with Noah Beck.
Keeping their romance offline feels "so much healthier for both of our mental health," she said. "Our relationship is better. It's just so much more fun when you're not worrying, ‘Oh my god, wait. You need to like my picture right now' or because people are saying that we hate each other because we didn't do this or whatever."
Dixie went on to say that previously, her relationship felt controlled by people she didn't know or care about.
"It was just random people who were saying those things," she explained. "The people who truly love us are totally fine with our decision and whatever little sneak peeks of our lives they get. They are so sweet about it so it's nice being able to have a balance."
Ultimately, both Charli and Dixie know they're lucky—and loved. After their Social Tourist clothing collection became such a hit during its partnership with Hollister, the sisters celebrated the grand opening of a pop-up location on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, Calif.
"You never expect how much you can express yourself through clothes until you're really sitting down and looking at Pantone colors and thinking, ‘I feel a certain way when I look at this color,' and ‘I feel good when I'm in this silhouette,'" Charli told E! News. "I think having that is something that's so special and I'm so excited that I get to do it."
And perhaps fashion is only the beginning for Charli. As Dixie prepares to travel the country and open up for Big Time Rush this summer, her sister is getting ready to launch her Born Dreamer fragrance.
"Born Dreamer is the start of something that's just going to be so amazing with the amount of thought and time that was put into just this first one and already what we're thinking of next," she teased. "I know that this is a trustworthy brand that I think people are going to really believe in."