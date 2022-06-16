Why Dixie D'Amelio's Mental Health Journey Extends Far Beyond Social Media

Watch : Charli D'Amelio Is Making Her First Big Screen DEBUT

Mental health continues to matter for Dixie D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio.

On The D'Amelio Show, the content creators have been honest with their parents about the emotional toll online critics have on their confidence. And as the sisters continue growing up in the public eye, Dixie says her relationship with trolls is a work in progress that can't be fixed instantly.

"I feel like it's bigger than social media," she exclusively shared with E! News at the grand opening of the Social Tourist pop-up. "I've seen the difference from when I'm mentally healthy versus not. When I'm healthy, I could read a comment and it doesn't mean anything to me. But if I read a comment and it freaks me down for three days, I realize that something is going on and I need to look deeper than people are just being mean online."

Dixie added, "I feel like it's a lot of reflecting on yourself and thinking how you're feeling and it's an important conversation we need to continue having and it's a journey."

Although the 20-year-old has been known to open up her life on reality TV and social media, there is one aspect that she likes to keep private: Her relationship with Noah Beck.