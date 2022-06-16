Target’s Can’t-Miss 50% Off Swim Sale: All One-Piece Swimsuits, Bikini Tops & More Are Under $25

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Need a new swimsuit for summer? We've got a sale you'll want to shop ASAP. Target is holding a big sale on women's swim and you can save 50% off Shade & Shore and Kona Sol swimwear. Best part is, everything is under $25. The sale is online only and some styles are already selling out in certain sizes, so be sure to shop ASAP.
Wondering what you should get? There are a lot of really cute one-piece swimsuits on sale including the extra cheeky Shade & Shore Plunge Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit that's made with soft ribbed fabric and comes in two colors. Kona Sol's Gingham Bandeau Flounce High Coverage One Piece is another sweet piece with a size range of XS to 26W.
If you're more into separates, you can find some cheap deals on bikini tops and bottoms starting at just $8. There are around 400 items included in the swim sale, so you're sure to find a style and color that's right for you.
Again, the sale is online only, so definitely take advantage of these deals today. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from Target's 50% off swim sale, check those out below.
Shade & Shore Plunge Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
This extra cheeky swimsuit features allover ribbing and removable cups for customizable comfort. It comes in black and dark green, and it's on sale today for $25.
Kona Sol Navy Blue Bandeau Flounce High Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
This flirty gingham swimsuit offers full coverage and a flattering fit. Sizes range from XS to 26W, and it's on sale for 50% off.
Shade & Shore Ribbed Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit features a trendy front and back cutout for a sweet and sexy look. It comes in three colors, and it's on sale for $20.
Shade & Shore White Side-Tie Ribbed Ultra Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Target's sale on women's swim also includes can't-miss 50% off deals on separates like this strappy bikini bottom from Shade & Shore for $10.
Shade & Shore Underwire Keyhole One Piece Swimsuit
All eyes will be on you this summer when you sport this red hot keyhole swimsuit from Shade & Shore. It's originally $50, but you can get it today for $25. Sizes range from 32B to 38DD.
Kona Sol Burgundy Plus Size Cap Sleeve Plunge One Piece Swimsuit
Target shoppers love this lovely red swimsuit from Kana Sol. As one wrote, "Well fitting and comfortable plus sized swim suits can be such a challenge to find, but this one is great! The bust gives just enough support, and the fit is very flattering through the middle, and provides enough coverage for my booty. Fits true to size." Sizes range from 14W to 26W.
Shade & Shore Tall Triangle Ribbed Bikini Top
The cobalt color of this bikini top is gorgeous, but you can get it in black as well. It's originally $20, but it's on sale today for $10. Sizes range from XS to D/DD.
Shade & Shore Multi Stripe Long Sleeve Knot-Front Cut Out One Piece Rash Guard
Protect yourself from the sun in the chicest way with this striped one piece rash guard. So cute!
Shade & Shore Mesh Front One Piece Swimsuit
Shade & Shore's mesh front one piece is not only a total jaw-dropper, shoppers say it's also really flattering. Sizes on this range from XS to XL, and it's on sale for $20.
Shade & Shore Underwire Bikini Top
Looking for a top that's sexy, fun and offers good support? Check out Shade & Shore's Underwire Bikini Top. It comes in three colors and sizes range from 32B to 38DD.
Kona Sol Navy Blue Wrap Tie Colorblock Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit
Target shoppers call this stylish one-piece the "perfect swimsuit." As one reviewer wrote, "I'm on the larger size and have a bigger bust. It holds in everything nicely. This suit has good tummy control as well. So happy with this purchase." You can get it today for $20. We'd hurry with this one though as sizes are selling out fast!
Shade & Shore Plunge Front Shoulder Tie Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit
This ribbed swimsuit is simple yet oh-so chic. It comes in cream and blue, and it's on sale today for $20. Sizes range from XS to XL.
