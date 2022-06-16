Target’s Can’t-Miss 50% Off Swim Sale: All One-Piece Swimsuits, Bikini Tops & More Are Under $25

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Need a new swimsuit for summer? We've got a sale you'll want to shop ASAP. Target is holding a big sale on women's swim and you can save 50% off Shade & Shore and Kona Sol swimwear. Best part is, everything is under $25. The sale is online only and some styles are already selling out in certain sizes, so be sure to shop ASAP.

Wondering what you should get? There are a lot of really cute one-piece swimsuits on sale including the extra cheeky Shade & Shore Plunge Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit that's made with soft ribbed fabric and comes in two colors. Kona Sol's Gingham Bandeau Flounce High Coverage One Piece is another sweet piece with a size range of XS to 26W.

If you're more into separates, you can find some cheap deals on bikini tops and bottoms starting at just $8. There are around 400 items included in the swim sale, so you're sure to find a style and color that's right for you.

Again, the sale is online only, so definitely take advantage of these deals today. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from Target's 50% off swim sale, check those out below.