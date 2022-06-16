Maddie Ziegler's Activewear Drop is Size-Inclusive and Affordable: Here are Her Favorite Looks

We interviewed Maddie Ziegler because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Maddie Ziegler is a paid spokesperson for Fabletics. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Reliable activewear is such an essential aspect of working out. Whether you're hitting the gym, the dance studio, or just running errands, wearing pieces that move as you do is key. With so many activewear brands out there, it can be tough to narrow down your shopping, but you should take a cue from Maddie Ziegler. The Dance Moms alum is such a big fan of Fabletics that she has her own collection with the brand.
Maddie told E!, "I love shopping at Fabletics because Fabletics offers stylish, on-trend, high-performance activewear that makes you look and feel your best. I also love how inclusivity is so important to the brand- each look is created for all shapes and sizes. The pieces are so affordable and accessible to everyone!"
And, of course, her lifetime of dance experience factored into the design process. She explained, "Comfort is key to me. I am always on the move whether working, travelling, or exercising, so I wanted to design a collection that could support and make me feel good in every aspect of my life."
The Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics collection is size-inclusive, affordable, and fashionable with that tried and true comfort you can always expect from Fabletics.
E!: What are three words you would use to describe the collection?
MZ: I would have to say sophisticated, grounded, and modern.
E!: Do you have a favorite look/piece from the collection?
MZ: It's hard to choose a favorite, but I love the Interstellar set. The print is just so subtle and chic. I've been pairing the mesh top with baggy jeans and sneakers for a street style look.
Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics Collection
Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics Marie Mesh Top, Emersyn Reversible Bralette, and Oasis High-Waisted Short
"I love the earthy and mineral tones that shine through the amazing Interstellar print. It is a 3-piece set that has a reversible bra and a matching mesh top that goes over it. The fabric is so buttery soft yet compressive, so they are super flattering."
"I always keep versatility in mind during the design process so that you can maximize each look and wear each piece in more than one way. The bralette has the Interstellar print on one side, and an earthy neutral on the other so it can be mixed and matched with other pieces in the collection."
You can buy each piece individually, or you can get the bralette with the shorts as a set.
Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics Outback Look: Shelby Seamless Rib Bra and Daniella Terry Shorts
"The Outback look has an edgy vibe to it, which I am really into right now. The Shelby Bra is super soft and designed in a flattering crossover silhouette, paired with a lightweight terry short, so it is the perfect look for lounging, low intensity workouts or while out and about during the day."
Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics Tranquility Look: Dorothy Ballet Sleeve Top and Anywhere High-Waisted Short
"I love a bike short moment, so we decided to re-introduce a Fabletics staple- the Anywhere short- in a 6-inch length for the first time ever. The dancer in me loves a ballet style top, so we completed the look with the Dorothy Top, which has ¾ sleeves and comes in a tranquil seafoam green color."
Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics Frances SculptKnit Mock Neck Tank Top, Camilla SculptKnit Bandeau, and High-Waisted SculptKnit 7/8
"This look takes layering to the next level with the Frances Mock Neck, Camilla Bandeau and High Waisted SculptKnit legging. The bandeau has removable straps so you can wear it to yoga or under your favorite jacket. The Frances Top is a racerback style that is both cute and flattering. It has targeted compression that contours in all the right places. The SculptKnit Leggings are high-waisted with cut-out details."
You can buy these pieces individually or you can get the bandeau and the leggings as a set.
Maddie Ziegler x Fabletics Raincloud Look: Christa Asymmetric Low Impact Sports Bra and Ultra High-Waisted Seamless Rib 7/8 Legging
"I have done similar one shoulder tops in previous collections, and it is always a go-to silhouette of mine. The ribbed seamless fabric gives this look a ton of texture and a soft cloud-like feel."
You can buy each of this pieces separately, or opt for the two-piece set.
