Ozzy Osbourne "Recuperating Comfortably" at Home After "Major" Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is singing the praises of his fans amid his health journey.
Two days after he underwent what his wife Sharon Osbourne described as a "very major operation," the Black Sabbath rocker shared he's on the mend.
"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," he tweeted June 15. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."
Ozzy isn't the only one who is thankful for the kind words. "Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery!" Sharon wrote on Instagram Stories June 14. "Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him."
During the June 8 episode of the U.K. show The Talk, Sharon shared that she was headed back to L.A. to support Ozzy amid his health battle.
"He has a very major operation," she said, noting the surgery was taking place June 13. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life."
Neither Sharon nor Ozzy have shared the reason for the procedure, but in an interview with Classic Rock last month, the singer said he was "waiting on some more surgery" on his neck, noting he'd sustained damage from a 2003 ATV accident (Ozzy also had surgery on his neck after a 2019 fall).
"I can't walk properly these days," he told the outlet. "I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."