Why the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Want to Trade Lives With Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner may not be able to properly slice a cucumber, but she does lead a pretty great life.
The model's sisters certainly think so. Appearing on the June 16 episode of E!'s While You Were Streaming, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian exclusively revealed that if they could trade lives with any of their sisters, they'd pick Kendall.
"I just think she lives such an incredible life," Khloe said of the jet-setting 26-year-old. Kylie agreed, explaining that should they ever pull an actual switcheroo, she'd immediately make plans to hit the runway. As Kylie put it, "I would wanna be Kendall and do a Fashion Week show. Like, go to Fashion Week."
Kim also responded with Kendall's name, but for a much different reason: "I could have a good night's sleep without any kids for a week."
The mom of four added that she wouldn't mind trading lives with Khloe, either. "She has the best snacks in her house," Kim said on While You Were Streaming, "and she's very organized."
Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian switched up their answers, with the latter opting to step into Kylie's shoes. Why? To "take the plane and go on some trips," of course.
This prompted Kris to chime in with her own response. "Okay, then I'll be Kim," Kris said, "and I get her plane."
Kendall, meanwhile, was the first to admit she'd want to become the girls' infamous momager, Kris. "She just lives in this gorgeous house that I'm obsessed with it," Kendall said. "So I would love to live in that house and be Kris Jenner for a day."
The sisters' While You Were streaming debut coincided with the season one finale of The Kardashians. To see what went down—from Khloe tragically finding out about Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit to Pete Davidson finally making his long-awaited appearance—catch the full episode of E!'s digital series here.