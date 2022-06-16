Andy Cohen Accidentally Revealed Kyle Richards Had Plastic Surgery: See Her Hilarious Reaction

Watch What Happens Live took an unpredictable turn when Andy Cohen unintentionally revealed Kyle Richards recently underwent a breast reduction. Watch her shocked reaction!

Andy Cohen fell into a booby trap of sorts on the latest Watch What Happens Live.

Speaking with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards on June 16, Andy casually asked how her breast reduction was working out. 

"Thank you for letting everybody know, Andy," Kyle responded, prompting an immediate gasp from Andy and gaggles of laughter from both the audience and fellow WWHL guest, Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman

Covering his face, Andy said, "I thought you've talked about it! No, no! Oh my god. You told me about it so many times! I'm so sorry."

But no, as Kyle reiterated, "I never told anybody." She then launched into an explanation for the procedure, which was indeed a breast reduction surgery. "I never had implants," Kyle said. "I had double Ds, no implants. I still don't have implants but I went in and I said, 'I want smaller boobs. I don't ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life again.' And here I am." 

Kyle explained that while it may not look like she had the surgery because her boobs are "still swollen,"—the procedure was just three weeks ago—she can now successfully live her life bra-free. She also insisted that she'll always be transparent about the cosmetic changes she makes, adding, "I have never lied about anything I've done and I never, ever will." 

And while Andy continued to apologize for spilling the beans, Kyle ultimately forgave him. "It's okay, Andy. I love you," she said before squeezing in one last quip, "I can't wait to share more things with you tomorrow.

Watch the hilarious scene play out in the above WWHL clip.

