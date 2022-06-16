Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Juror Explains Why Actress Made Them “Uncomfortable” During Trial

Watch : Amber Heard Still Loves Johnny Depp Despite Legal Battle

A juror from the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is giving rare insight into the group's deliberations.



In an ABC News exclusive, a male juror from the seven-person jury—who has remained anonymous—said over the course of the nearly six-week trial, a "majority of the jury felt she was more the aggressor" and that "a lot of Amber's story didn't add up."

"The crying, the facial expressions she had, the staring at the jury, all of us were very uncomfortable," he explained, referring to Heard's testimony. "She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later, she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.'"



As for Depp's testimony, the juror seemed to applaud the actor for keeping a "stable" emotional state throughout: "A lot of the jury felt what he was saying at the end of the day was more believable. He seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions."