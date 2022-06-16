Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Shares Sonogram of Her and Alec Baldwin's "Newest Baldwinita"

Hilaria Baldwin is almost in seventh heaven.
The pregnant star, expecting baby no. 7 and Alec Baldwin, gave her Instagram followers a peek at her little one through a sonogram June 15, writing, "Newest Baldwinita says 'hi.'" In the black and white snap, the baby is seemingly waving at the camera, which fans couldn't get enough of. "Already in action," commented one, as another wrote, "I see the resemblance already."
Back in March, Hilaria and Alec announced they're expanding their family with a video of them sharing the news with their six children: Carmen, 8; Rafael, 6; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 4; Eduardo, 21 months; and Lucia, 15 months. (The actor also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger).
"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria wrote. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."
Two months later, the couple of 10 years shared it'll be another girl joining their brood.
"What will make our baby a loving, whole person?" Hilaria captioned a clip of the family sharing the dreams and advice for the newest addition, later adding, "We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self."
Of course, with their highs there have also been lows. For Hilaria, she has been candid about experiencing a miscarriage and pregnancy loss.
"When I lost my babies in 2019, I will always remember thinking my tears would never stop," she wrote on Instagram last August. "I will always be sad, they still flow from time to time, and I hold this sadness written permanently in the pages of my life's book. I also welcome and rejoice in my two rainbow babies, feeling that I am such a lucky mama. We open and heal out loud not only for ourselves, but to let our sisters know that they are not alone."