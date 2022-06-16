Amazon Home Finds That Make Me Feel Like I’m Shopping at Pottery Barn

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's something so chic and luxurious about Pottery Barn. It gives us Coastal Grandmother vibes in the best way.
We love the aesthetically pleasing home finds you can get from Pottery Barn, but we don't always want to pay Pottery Barn prices. We love to look to Pottery Barn for inspiration and the latest home trends, splurging on a few key pieces, and then shopping somewhere like Amazon for the rest of our home and kitchen essentials.
If you're looking for trendy, chic home finds without the high price points, you've come to the right place. Update your space with gorgeous blankets, mirrors, vases, and more for a cozy, luxurious look. We rounded up 20 affordable Amazon finds that make us feel like we're shopping at Pottery Barn.
Dahey Hanging Circle Mirror Wall Decor Small Gold Round Mirror with Hanging Chain for Living Room Bathroom Bedroom,11.75
We could totally see this hanging mirror in Pottery Barn or in your home.
2-Pack 12 Oz Double Walled Glass Coffee Mugs with Handle,Insulated Layer Coffee Cups,Clear Borosilicate Glass Mugs,Perfect for Cappuccino,Tea,Latte,Espresso,Hot Beverage,Wine,Microwave Safe
These mugs look so fancy, and they're 33% off now. You can get a set for just $20.
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set- 3 Small Vases, Modern Farmhouse Home Décor Accents; Trendy Home Décor, Boho Vases for Centerpieces; Entryway, Bookshelf, Mantel, Shelf Décor- Distressed White (CM2333)
These vases come in 5 colors, and we think they'll look amazing in your space.
Der Rose 3 Pack Mini Potted Fake Plants Artificial Plastic Eucalyptus Plants for Home Office Desk Farmhouse Room Decor
These chic plants are on sale now. The best part? They won't die on you.
Adyrescia Chunky Knit Blanket Throw | 100% Hand Knit with Jumbo Chenille Yarn (50
Everyone needs the perfect chunky blanket, and this one looks like it came straight out of a Pottery Barn ad.
Stonebriar 18 Inch Rustic Wooden Candle Hurricane Lantern, For Table Top, Mantle, Wall Hanging, or Garden Display, Indoor & Outdoor Use, Extra Large
This gorgeous lantern is 45% off now.
BTaT- White Coffee Mugs, Set of 4, 12oz, Coffee Mug Set, Christmas Coffee Mugs, Hot Chocolate Mugs, Ceramic Mugs, Large Mugs for Coffee, Set of Mugs, Hot Cocoa Mugs, Mug Sets, Coffee Mug Ceramic Set
There's something so grown-up about having a matching set of mugs.
Stonebriar Rustic Natural Wood and Metal Candle Holder Tray, Home Decor Accessories for the Coffee Table and Dining Table, Brown, Large
This wooden tray is very subtle, but it will make a huge difference when it comes to your coffee table decor.
blue page Boho Throw Pillow Covers Black and Cream White Pillow Covers 18x18 Set of 2, Neutral Woven Decorative Pillow Covers, Farmhouse Throw Pillow Covers for Couch Bed, Modern Accent Home Décor
These decorative pillows are just the chic update you couch needs.
ZenStyle Black Circle Wall Mirror 18 Inch Round Wall Mirror with Metal Frame for Entryways, Bathrooms, Living Rooms, Wall Decor, Farmhouse, Makeup Vanity (Black, 18
Hang this mirror in your bathroom, living room, or bedroom for practical, trendy decor.
Zonli Sherpa Fleece Blanket for Couch, Super Soft Plush Throw Blankets, Premium Reversible Earth Tones Decorative Faux Fur Blanket for Bed, Warm and Cozy Fuzzy Blanket for All Seasons
How soft and cozy does this blanket look? Your guests will feel so luxurious when they wrap up in this. They'll never know it only cost $17
BOURINA Throw Blanket Textured Solid Soft Sofa Throw Couch Knitted Decorative Blanket, 50
We love the pink color of this throw blanket. For just $21, it's the best decor for your bed or couch.
INDRESSME XXXLarge Cotton Rope Basket 21.7
This basket comes in 8 colors, so you can find the perfect style for the vibe of your room.
Industrial Floor Lamp with Hanging Glass Shade Brass Gold Farmhouse Indoor Pole Light with Edison E26 Base Vintage Rustic Standing Tall Lighting for Living Room Bedroom Office( ST64 Bulb Included)
These industrial-style floor lamps come in black and gold, and they'll add the coolest touch to your space.
GooBloo Woven Basket 100% Jute - 10” x 7” - Set of 2- Storage Basket for Living Room, Toys, Storage, Towels or Nursery - Wicker Baskets with Handles - Handmade Natural Bathroom Hampers
Throw your blankets, towels, or laundry in these gorgeous baskets.
Rugs.com Oregon Collection Rug – 4' x 6' Ivory Low-Pile Rug Perfect for Living Rooms, Large Dining Rooms, Open Floorplans
This patterned rug is trending, and it's a steal for just $49.
KCC Mid-Century Modern Molded Plywood Sherpa Accent Chair in Natural, Round Barrel Chair, Comfy Furry Single Sofa Side Chair, Faux Fur, Lambskin
We love a trendy sherpa chair.
Scented Candles for Stress Relief, Soy Wax Candles for Home Scented, Paradise Pear & Bergamot Scented, Holiday Candles, Aromatherapy Candles for Women, 5.29oz 28 Hours Long Burning, Glass Jar Candles
This candle burns for 28 hours, and it comes in 10 different scents. It looks expensive, but it's just $20.
BlueMake Woven Seagrass Belly Basket for Storage Plant Pot Basket and Laundry, Picnic and Grocery Basket (Medium, Original)
This woven basket is so versatile, and it'll add a chic touch to your space for just $18.