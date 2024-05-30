NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
23 Affordable Rattan Bags, Shoes, Earrings, Hats, and More to Elevate Your Summer Look

Rattan never goes out of style. These raffia bags, hats, headbands, and jewelry are the seasonal pieces your wardrobe needs.

By Marenah Dobin May 30, 2024 1:00 AMTags
Shop Affordable RattanGetty Images/ Moyo Studio

Of course, it is a smart call to shop for clothes and accessories that you can wear all year long. Even so, there is just something oh-so-special about those seasonal items that mark the start of something new. Nothing says "summer" quite like rattan. It's truly a summertime staple.

You can never go wrong with a rattan bag for a summer outing. A raffia headband is a fun seasonal accessory. Rattan hats are a stylish way to get some extra sun protection. Raffia shoes are perfect for this time of year.

Start summer on a stylish note with these super affordable rattan and raffia styles.

Rattan Bags

Novum Crafts Rattan Bags for Women

This circle bag is such a fun purse for the summer. Wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. This bag has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$39.95
Amazon

Ayliss Women Straw Woven Tote

Use this as a beach bag or switch things up for the office and use this to tote your laptop and work essentials. This bag comes in 2 colors and it has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23.99$28.99
Amazon

Novum Crafts Rattan Bag

This bag is the perfect size for your small essentials. 

$47.45
Amazon

QTKJ Mini Semi-Circle Rattan Straw Bag

Get this semi-circle rattan bag in one of these 13 stunning colors, ranging from bright to neutral. Wear this as a shoulder bag, a crossbody, or hold it by the top handle. 

$29.99$31.99
Amazon

Sanyady Handwoven Rattan Bag

Hold this darling bag by the top handle or wear it on your shoulder with the long chain strap. There are seven cute colors to choose from.

$24.99
Amazon

QTKJ Hand-Woven Soft Large Straw Shoulder Bag

Fit all of your must-haves in this large shoulder bag. It's the ideal purse for the girl on the go.

$32.99
Amazon

Freie Liebe Straw Clutch Purses

Bring one of these rattan clutches with you for a night out at your favorite summer hotspot. This bag comes in 8 colors.

$19.89
Amazon

Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recommended this bag.

JNB Top Handle Straw Clutch

The gold accents give this clutch a touch of sophistication. One of the coolest things about this bag is that it has a magnetic closure. 

$45.95
Amazon

Rattan Shoes

Jack Rogers Sabrina Slide Woven Rattan

Bring a pop of color to your wardrobe with these pink rattan slides. These also come in black and beige.

$56.84
Amazon

Beach by Matisse Womens Ocean Ave Platform Sandals Casual

Get a little lift with some adorable rattan platform sandals, which also come in black.

$40.12
Amazon

Steve Madden Vows Sandal

These geometric heels are unique, but, thankfully they're super easy to walk on. You will get compliments everywhere you go when you wear them.

$63.97
Amazon

Steve Madden Women's Dual Flat Sandal

These raffia slides are quintessential summer and your feet will thank you. These are ultra-comfortable. 

$41.50
Amazon
$53.05$64.95
Zappos
Rattan Earrings

Meekoo 4 Pairs Rattan Earrings Lightweight

You'll be all set for summer with this pack of four earrings. This bundle has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$9.70
Amazon

Colorful Bling Braided Wicker Tortoise Shell Mottled Drop Earrings

Make a stylish statement with this rattan/tortoise combo. There are 6 cute colors to choose from. 

$5.99
Amazon

Faerliiry Rattan Earrings

If you're a hoops girl, but you want to switch things up for the summer season, you need these in your jewelry selection. These earrings come in 9 colorways.

$9.99
Amazon

Lenoocle Rattan Earrings

Exude boho chic vibes with these rattan ball earrings.

$8.99
Amazon

Yahpern Rattan Earrings

These dangling earrings a summer staple. There are 9 styles to choose from.

$11.99
Amazon

Rattan Headbands

Juexica 3 Pieces Straw Knotted Headbands

A rattan headband is the finishing touch to any summer look. This bundle includes three knotted headbands.

$15.99$17.99
Amazon

Ivyu Headbands- Set of 4

Here's another great headband bundle. There are four different color combinations with four headbands in each set. This set has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13.99
Amazon

Rattan Hats

Simplicity Women's UPF 50+ Wide Brim Roll-up Straw Sun Hat

Protect your face from the sun with this wide-brimmed hat, which has UPF 50+ sun protection. It comes in 13 colors. This hat has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$19.99$21.99
Amazon

Lanzom Womens 5.5 Inches Big Bowknot Straw Hat

This floppy hat is elegant and beautiful for a sunny day. Amazon has this in 12 colors. These hats have 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$22.99
Amazon

Comhats Womens Floppy Summer Sun Beach Straw Hat UPF50 Foldable Wide Brim

If you love a bow-adorned floppy hat, but you want something a little more low key, this is a timeless option. These hats have 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23.99
Amazon

EW East Water Visor Hats

How much do you love this rattan vizor? This comes in 3 versatile colors. 

$14.99
Amazon

If you're looking for more summer essentials, you'll love these swimsuits for broad shoulders.

