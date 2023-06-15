24 Affordable, Rattan Bags, Shoes, Earrings, Hats, and More to Elevate Your Summer Look

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Of course, it is a smart call to shop for clothes and accessories that you can wear all year long. Even so, there is just something oh-so-special about those seasonal items that mark the start of something new. Nothing says "summer" quite like rattan. It's truly a summertime staple. You can never go wrong with a rattan bag for a summer outing. A raffia headband is a fun seasonal accessory. Rattan hats are a stylish way to get some extra sun protection. Raffia shoes are perfect for this time of year.
Start summer on a stylish note with these super affordable rattan and raffia styles.
Rattan Bags
Novum Crafts Rattan Bags for Women
This circle bag is such a fun purse for the summer. Wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. This bag has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ayliss Women Straw Woven Tote
Use this as a beach bag or switch things up for the office and use this to tote your laptop and work essentials. This bag comes in 2 colors and it has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Novum Crafts Rattan Bag
This bag is the perfect size for your small essentials.
QTKJ Mini Semi-Circle Rattan Straw Bag
Get this semi-circle rattan bag in one of these 10 stunning colors, ranging from bright to neutral. Wear this as a shoulder bag, a crossbody, or hold it by the top handle.
JIYALI Handwoven Rattan Vintage Purse
Hold this darling bag by the top handle or wear it on your shoulder with the long chain strap. There are three cute colors to choose from.
QTKJ Hand-Woven Soft Large Straw Shoulder Bag
Fit all of your must-haves in this large shoulder bag. It's the ideal purse for the girl on the go.
Freie Liebe Straw Clutch Purses
Bring one of these rattan clutches with you for a night out at your favorite summer hotspot. This bag comes in 12 colors.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recommended this bag.
Rattan Shoes
Jack Rogers Sabrina Slide Woven Rattan
Bring a pop of color to your wardrobe with these pink rattan slides. These also come in black and beige.
Beach by Matisse Womens Ocean Ave Platform Sandals Casual
Get a little lift with some adorable rattan platform sandals, which also come in black.
Steve Madden Vows Sandal
These geometric heels are unique, but, thankfully they're super easy to walk on. You will get compliments everywhere you go when you wear them.
Dolce Vita Natie Sandal
Feel comfortable and look fashionable in a pair of braided rattan heels.
Steve Madden Women's Dual Flat Sandal
These raffia slides are quintessential summer and your feet will thank you. These are ultra-comfortable.
Rattan Earrings
Meekoo 4 Pairs Rattan Earrings Lightweight
You'll be all set for summer with this pack of four earrings. This bundle has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colorful Bling Braided Wicker Tortoise Shell Mottled Drop Earrings
Make a stylish statement with this rattan/tortoise combo. There are 7 cute colors to choose from.
Faerliiry Rattan Earrings
If you're a hoops girl, but you want to switch things up for the summer season, you need these in your jewelry selection. These earrings come in 8 colorways.
Lenoocle Rattan Earrings
Exude boho chic vibes with these rattan ball earrings.
Yahpern Rattan Earrings
These dangling earrings a summer staple. There are 9 styles to choose from.
Rattan Headbands
Juexica 3 Pieces Straw Knotted Headbands
A rattan headband is the finishing touch to any summer look. This bundle includes three knotted headbands.
Ivyu Headbands- Set of 4
Here's another great headband bundle. There are four different color combinations with four headbands in each set. This set has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rattan Hats
Simplicity Women's UPF 50+ Wide Brim Roll-up Straw Sun Hat
Protect your face from the sun with this wide-brimmed hat, which has UPF 50+ sun protection. It comes in 14 colors. This hat has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lanzom Womens 5.5 Inches Big Bowknot Straw Hat
This floppy hat is elegant and beautiful for a sunny day. Amazon has this in 14 colors. These hats have 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Comhats Womens Floppy Summer Sun Beach Straw Hat UPF50 Foldable Wide Brim
If you love a bow-adorned floppy hat, but you want something a little more low key, this is a timeless option. These hats have 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
EW East Water Visor Hats
How much do you love this rattan vizor? This comes in four colors.
If you're looking for more summer styles, you'll love these 42% off accessories from Shay Mitchell's brand Béis.
—Originally published June 15, 2022 6:40 PM PT.