Anna Delvey Wants to Focus Her Energy on "Something Legal" After Scandal

Anna Delvey says she's not the girl you think she is.
In the wake of Netflix's limited series Inventing Anna, many people have formed an opinion on the 31-year-old (aka as Anna Sorokin) who convinced New York's elite she was a German heiress.
But in an exclusive interview with NBC News NOW, airing June 16, Anna is hoping viewers will soon get to see the "reinvented" Anna.
"Hopefully I'll be given a chance to focus all my energy into something legal," she told Savannah Sellers, as seen in E! News' exclusive sneak peek. "I'd love to be given an opportunity for people not to just dismiss me as a ‘scammer,' and just see what I'm going to do next."
Anna's rare interview was filmed virtually from an ICE Detention Center, as she faces possible deportation to Germany.
While behind bars, Anna has managed to debut her art collection titled "Allegedly" while also launching her NFT project. In March, Anna also appeared on Spotify's Forbidden Fruits podcast from The Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen where she addressed the accuracy of Inventing Anna.
"I've watched bits and pieces with a couple journalists but that's about it," she shared on the podcast. "It was tough to watch it, like some pieces I had to look away...It's just so hard to see how people perceive you. I'm like, is that how I come across?"
In 2017, Anna was arrested and charged with defrauding or intentionally deceiving major financial institutions, banks, hotels and acquaintances for a total amount upwards of $275,000.
Two years later, she was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison after being convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services. Additionally, she was acquitted of two charges: attempted grand larceny in the first-degree, regarding a $22 million loan she was set to obtain, and larceny in the second degree, relating to a $62,000 bill allegedly covered by a friend.
When given the opportunity on the podcast to explain her decisions, Anna said she simply "wanted to be able to build something out of nothing."
"I just wanted my own thing and I want to be in control," she said on Forbidden Fruits. "And I just wanted to tell people what to do. It's such a different dynamic to be paid and to pay people."
To hear more from Anna, watch Morning News NOW on NBC News NOW on Thursday, June 16 from 7am-9am ET, with additional airings on Today and NBC News' Stay Tuned in the coming days.
