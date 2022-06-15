Anna Delvey Wants to Focus Her Energy on "Something Legal" After Scandal

Watch : Anna Sorokin Wants the Opportunity to Reinvent Herself

Anna Delvey says she's not the girl you think she is.

In the wake of Netflix's limited series Inventing Anna, many people have formed an opinion on the 31-year-old (aka as Anna Sorokin) who convinced New York's elite she was a German heiress.

But in an exclusive interview with NBC News NOW, airing June 16, Anna is hoping viewers will soon get to see the "reinvented" Anna.

"Hopefully I'll be given a chance to focus all my energy into something legal," she told Savannah Sellers, as seen in E! News' exclusive sneak peek. "I'd love to be given an opportunity for people not to just dismiss me as a ‘scammer,' and just see what I'm going to do next."

Anna's rare interview was filmed virtually from an ICE Detention Center, as she faces possible deportation to Germany.

While behind bars, Anna has managed to debut her art collection titled "Allegedly" while also launching her NFT project. In March, Anna also appeared on Spotify's Forbidden Fruits podcast from The Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen where she addressed the accuracy of Inventing Anna.