Congressman Sean Casten Shares the Final Moments Before Daughter Gwen’s “Peaceful” Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

A peaceful passing.

As Illinois Congressman Sean Casten continues to mourn the loss of his daughter Gwen, the lawmaker paid tribute to the 17-year-old and disclosed the heartbreaking details of the last time he saw her alive.

The politician shared a statement on Twitter, which he also signed from his wife Kara and 15-year-old-daughter Audrey, detailing how Gwen enjoyed a family dinner on the evening June 12 before heading out with some friends.

"When she got home, she said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn't wake up on Monday morning," he wrote June 15. "The only thing that we know about her death is that it was peaceful."

The father also reflected on his oldest child's numerous accomplishments and diverse passions.

"There are no words to describe the hole in your heart when a child dies," he shared. "Gwen was a happy, healthy, well adjusted young woman who was looking forward to starting her freshman year at the University of Vermont where she was planning to study Environmental Sciences."