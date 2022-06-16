Murder Victim's Sister Asking Hulu to Remove Dead Asleep Doc Done Without Family's Permission

Brooke Preston's sister is calling for the removal of a Hulu documentary centered around her murder.
Almost six months after Dead Asleep was released, Jordan Preston continues to speak out against the doc, which Hulu touts on its website as a "ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre" that explores if Brooke's convicted killer Randy Herman Jr. did "really commit a brutal murder in his sleep."
Not only has Jordan launched a change.org petition asking Hulu to remove the film—which includes interviews with Herman—from the streaming platform, but she's also harnessed the power of social media to raise awareness that the documentary was made without her family's consent.
In a video posted on TikTok this week, Jordan shared that she was recently contacted by Delta Air Lines about how the company was "removing the doc from all their aircrafts" as in-flight entertainment after her family petitioned against the film.
"Never stop fighting for the ones you love," she wrote, adding in the caption of her post, "Thank you, @delta. I truly hope Hulu follows in your footsteps and chooses human decency over profit."
E! News reached out to Delta for comment but did not hear back. A Hulu spokesperson declined to comment when reached by E! News.
As of June 15, her petition has received over 134,000 signatures. In its description, Jordan said she and her family "do not approve" of Dead Asleep and their hope is to "stop this from airing entirely."
"We clearly will never be given the opportunity to grieve in peace," she shared. "My sister deserves more. My family deserves more. Our friends and community deserve more."
Brooke was stabbed to death in 2017 while living with Herman, her childhood friend, in West Palm Beach, Fla. She was 21.
In an interview with the Rolling Stone last year, Jordan said that Dead Asleep's filmmakers had reached out to the family for interviews, but they declined after learning the documentary would be skewed toward Herman's perspective of the incident. "If it wasn't about him, we probably would have gotten involved," she said. "But you could just tell that wasn't what this was."
And while she understands that the documentarians didn't necessarily need the family's permission to move forward with the project, she believes it was "wrong" for them to do so.
"We're a grieving family. Why do they want to exploit us?" she added. "They're putting our pain up on the screen. What they're doing is hurting our family."
Dead Asleep director Skye Borgman previously shared her thoughts on the documentary, telling FanSided that she hopes it "struck a good balance between telling Brooke Preston's story and Randy Herman's story and looked at it in a really balanced kind of way and incorporated the science and the psychology."
"I really would love for people to walk away from it and really question and ask each other and talk about sleep," she said. "Is it possible to kill someone in your sleep?"