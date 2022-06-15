Travis Barker's Son Landon Barker's Clothing Drop Brings a Rock-Inspired Edge to Your Wardrobe

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Travis Barker's son Landon Barker is the latest to prove that standout style runs in the family. The Blink-182 drummer's daughter Alabama Barker dropped her clothing line in May, 2022. Landon has co-designed a capsule collection with boohooMAN that represents his evolving personal style.

"I'm super excited I got to partner with boohooMAN on this collection. We spent a lot of time making sure that each piece would stand on its own and I hope everyone likes the looks as much as I do," Landon shared in a press release.

This drop has incredibly versatile pieces that anyone can style their own way, with oversized jackets, frayed trim, and skull accents. The collection has 40 pieces with prices ranging from $19 to $67.