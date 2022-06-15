Travis Barker's Son Landon Barker's Clothing Drop Brings a Rock-Inspired Edge to Your Wardrobe

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's son Landon Barker's budget-friendly clothing collection is bound to sell out.

Landon Barker boohooman Collaborationboohooman

Travis Barker's son Landon Barker is the latest to prove that standout style runs in the family. The Blink-182 drummer's daughter Alabama Barker dropped her clothing line in May, 2022. Landon has co-designed a capsule collection with boohooMAN that represents his evolving personal style. 

"I'm super excited I got to partner with boohooMAN on this collection. We spent a lot of time making sure that each piece would stand on its own and I hope everyone likes the looks as much as I do," Landon shared in a press release.

This drop has incredibly versatile pieces that anyone can style their own way, with oversized jackets, frayed trim, and skull accents. The collection has 40 pieces with prices ranging from $19 to $67. 

Kourtney Kardashian Shares What's in Her Bag

Landon Barker's boohooMAN Collection

boohooMAN x Landon Barker Pearl Chain Detail High Neck Tank Top and PV Slogan Pinstripe Straight Leg Trouser

There's no need to think about accessorizing with this pink shirt since it comes with chic pearl details. You can pair it with these pinstripe straight leg pants for a sophisticated punk ensemble.

$30
Shirt
$45
Pants

boohooMAN x Landon Barker Croc Vegan Leather Pin Detail Biker Jacket

A leather jacket will never go out of still. This faux croc vegan leather look has a skull pin for some added edge.

$95
boohooMAN

boohooMAN x Landon Barker Distressed Knit Graphic Badge Detail Jumper

Bring a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe with this distressed, relaxed fit sweater

$40
boohooMAN

boohooMAN x Landon Barker PU Contrast Stitch Biker Jacket and PU Contrast Stitch Biker Short

Go for the matching look with this shiny PU jacket and shorts set. Or you can mix and match these with your favorite pieces you already own.

$88
Jacket
$40
Shorts

boohooMAN x Landon Barker Velour Badge Detail Lightweight Bomber

This will be your new go-to jacket. It's adorned with pins and it brings a rocker chic vibe to any outfit.

$80
boohooMAN

While you're shopping, check out this clothing collab from Landon's sister Alabama Barker

