Tom Brady, Steph Curry and More Athletes Who Keep Winning the Fatherhood Game

Watch : Famous Dads Celebrating Their FIRST Father's Day!

When it comes to fatherhood, these dads are in a league of their own.

While a Super Bowl title or championship status is cool, many athletes have one title that matters most: Dad!

It's certainly the case for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady who is looking forward to celebrating Father's Day June 20 away from the football field. Instead, he just wants quality time with his three kids including Jack, 14, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

"I don't want to be left alone. I want all my kids around me, that's all I want," he exclusively shared with E! News' Daily Pop. "Maybe a little basketball or maybe a little pool time or something like that I'm cool with. As long as we're all together, there's nothing better than that."

Tom is just one of many professional athletes who wow sports fans on game day. But when the uniform comes off and the lights go black at the stadium, home is where the heart is.