The Kardashians: Everything Khloe Kardashian Said About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Suit

In the season finale of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian slammed Tristan Thompson after learning about his paternity lawsuit, calling his actions "disgusting." Read her powerful words below.

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her honest thoughts on Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit.

In the June 16 season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Good American founder, 37, learned that the NBA star was expecting his third child after he was sued by Maralee Nichols for pregnancy and child-related expenses in December. (Tristan welcomed a baby boy that same month.)

Sharing her initial shock, Khloe asked Kim Kardashian, "What the f--k is this?" As her sister explained what was happening over the phone, Khloe added, "Oh my god. This cannot be happening." 

In his own legal filings, Tristan acknowledged that he had slept with Maralee on his 30th birthday in March 2021. Khloe and Tristan, who share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, were dating at the time but ultimately went their separate ways that June.  

Throughout the episode, Khloe processed her grief in multiple confessionals and conversations with her family members including Kim, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick. "It's time to walk away and I don't feel guilty about it," Khloe explained. "I tried so hard." 

Khloe didn't hold back while reflecting on Tristan's infidelity. As she told Kim, "You either wear a condom, get a vasectomy, or you don't f--k random people that you meet in other states. It's not like, rocket science."  

SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images; George Pimentel/Getty Images

Scroll on to find out more about Khloe's thoughts. 

Hulu
In Real Time

Khloe Kardashian explained that she found out about Tristan Thompson's infidelity "with the rest of the world" and slammed the athlete for not telling her in advance about the lawsuit. "A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you're not even going to give me a heads up before the rest of the world?" she said. "It's just an additional slap in my face. It's humiliating. I'm embarrassed." At the time, Khloe skipped an emergency Kardashian family meeting about the situation because she felt she didn't need "to hear everyone's opinions and thoughts about my own life." 

Hulu
Looking Back

In the wake of the lawsuit, Khloe found herself painfully reflecting on her on-and-off relationship with Tristan which first started in 2016. "I'm replaying every event. Every grand gesture. Every trip. Every date. Every whatever. All of that was a lie," Khloe said during a confessional. "God, how were you able to not say something? I feel just not really in my own body. That these things are just happening. That I'm just going through the motions. But, I mean, when things happen to you a couple times, you do kind of become immune to them which is really sad."

Instagram
Just "Despicable"

For Khloe, there were multiple factors at play that made Tristan's infidelity even more painful. "I'm not sure that there's one thing that hurts more than the other in a situation like this," she said. "Everything is an act of betrayal. Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation. It's deceit."

She added, "Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn't a baby involved? Absolutely not and that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable."  

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Lack of Respect

While speaking with Kendall Jenner over FaceTime, Khloe alleged that Tristan might have cheated on her on other occasions throughout their relationship. (In 2019, they split after he was unfaithful with Jordyn Woods.) "If you cheated and you admitted that I would respect you more," she said. "If you cheated, lied and were hiding it for months thinking I would never know? You know what that tells me? There's a dozen other situations that just haven't outed him."  

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Too Much Noise

In a heartbreaking confessional, Khloe admitted that trolls were only hurting her feelings more during the difficult time. "There's so much stress," she said. "There's so much noise. It's become such either clickbait or a media story. I see that all the time that I should've known better or I knew what I was doing. No one feels bad. It's really sensitive. I feel incredibly let down."  

Instagram
The Damage is Done

Later in the episode, Khloe revealed that "there's nothing that can be said or done that will make me feel better" about Tristan's actions. She added, "All of the work, the energy, the conversations, all of those bricks that we were laying down this foundation all for a tornado to go through and everything just be demolished."  

E!
No More Tears

As she processed the situation, Khloe said that she was "exhausted of dealing with everything." She shared, "so people might think my approach is crazy or weird and I'm definitely numb and all that. But I'm also just like, I've done this so many times now. It's humiliating and there are no more tears left to cry."  

AKM-GSI
Personal Pain

While sitting together on her bed, Khloe told Kim Kardashian that it was extremely embarrassing to have this moment play out on a public stage. "Is it the most f--ked up that this has to happen so publicly every f--king time in my life?" she said. "Yes. Is it so f--ked up that society blames me or women?" Reacting to the hate comments that she was receiving, she added, "It's disgusting and like, deplorable of these people to talk about other people like that. Like, there's no empathy. There's no compassion. There's just no sense of humanity."  

Byrdman / SURQ / BACKGRID
Alone Time

As she began to pack up Tristan's clothes from her home, Khloe explained that her preferred coping mechanism is to spend time by herself. "When something bad happens I just become more of a recluse and I just need alone time," she said. "I have people in my face all the f--king time. Whether it be construction or crews or whatever, I need just the time. I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him and to believe that True and I were worth him changing for."  

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group
No Holding Back

During a chat with Kim later in the episode, Khloe revealed that she had spoken to Tristan but that "there's not much to talk about in my opinion."

"It's gross," she continued. "It's a joke. It's embarrassing. It's disgusting. We're all over it. I'm like, I didn't buy tickets to this f--king circus, but somehow I'm watching all these clowns act out in front of me. I want a refund. Return to sender. I don't want to be at this show. Somehow, the clowns keep coming back in this f--king clown car. And, no matter what he says, nothing's going to give me the answers I'm looking for or the closure. "  

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Looking Out for True

Khloe also told Kim that True Thompson still "FaceTimes him every night" and explained that she will put her feelings to the side so that her daughter will "never know anything's wrong" with her parents' relationship. "I've done this before," Khloe said. "I'm grateful for the clarity. I also feel vindicated in a way? Because I kept saying, ‘You guys, something's not right here.'"   

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Family Matters

At the end of the episode, Khloe shared that she would be fine because she has her family to lean on. "We are each other's soulmates," she said. "And without them I don't know how I would survive. It just makes you feel like you can do anything and no matter what you go through, it'll be OK. One day, I will have the fairytale that I want to have."

