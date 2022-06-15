Exclusive

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Reunites With Micah McDonald to List House Where They Met

Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald are finally ready to sell Micah’s development property where they first met on Selling Sunset. Step inside the expansive estate located in Beverly Hills.

This house just went from being on our TV screens to on the market.

On Selling Sunset's fifth season, Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald quickly became a fan-favorite budding romance after working together on a special project. The property developer and real estate agent first crossed paths when Emma went to see Micah's development property nestled in Beverly Hills—and now, that stellar property is for sale for nearly $19 million.

The roughly 10,000-square-foot estate, which is listed with Emma at the Oppenheim Group, is stunning enough to make one never want to leave home.

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom house has unobstructed views from every room, a private glam space, double-sided walk in closets, a yoga studio and a theater big enough to accommodate 20 guests, according to the listing.

As for Emma's favorite part? In an exclusive interview with E! News, she shared that the "attention to detail" and "insane" view make this listing a "very unique home" compared to other modern properties in Los Angeles.

photos
Inside Jenna Dewan's Los Angeles Home With Fiancé Steve Kazee

"And then there's the grass pad on the bottom—there's not a lot of properties in L.A. that have that extra land, so I think that's really cool," she said. "And obviously the view I mean, let's be honest, the view is insane."

Fans learned during season five that Micah bought the lot in 2016 as a project to start from scratch. And now that it's finally complete, the finished gem is in Emma's trusted hands to find a buyer. When asked why she thinks Micah choose her as his agent, she noted that Micah has "seen my business drive."

"He's told me before how impressed he is with my knowledge of not just real estate, but investments in general," she said. "When you're in real estate, it's really important to not just look at the property, but look at the investment aspect of it and what you're gonna get out of it moving forward."

Micah agreed, telling E! News, "I love working with Emma and I am happy we get to find the right buyer for this luxury property."

Emma Hernan

Beyond this project, Emma thinks it's just the beginning for her and Micah in the real estate space.

"I feel like Micah and I found a really cool balance," she explained. "We're going to be able to not only do this property and sell it, but also continue to develop properties and sell and list them together."

As for her thoughts on their romantic future, the Selling Sunset star isn't too sure what's to come.

"Micah and I have a really special connection and bond," she noted. "You kind of got to see that actually onscreen as we were figuring it out and it was developing but, you know, who knows? I always say like you never know what's gonna happen."
 
So, they haven't sealed the deal on where they stand in their relationship, but they are looking to close a deal on this house. Scroll on to virtually step inside the breathtaking property with an asking price of $18,995,000.

Emma Hernan
The Dream Team

Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald posed together at the estate during the filming of Selling Sunset's season five. Emma exclusively shared with E! News that she and the property developer have shared-experiences in business. "Micah and I have similar stories where we didn't come from a lot," she said, "and we worked really, really hard to get where we are today."

The Oppenheim Group
Homeowner's Heaven

"I am so excited that this amazing home has now been listed for sale," Micah exclusively told E! News. "It is a truly unique property in Beverly Hills and we have cared for every detail and it has so much to offer. As you know, I love working with Emma and I am happy we get to find the right buyer for this luxury property."

Emma Hernan
Dynamic Duo

When talking about her and Micah's potential pairing in the department of romance, Emma noted, "I always say like you never know what's gonna happen."

The Oppenheim Group
Poolside Perfection

This outdoor oasis features an infinity pool surrounded by breathtaking views of Los Angeles.

The Oppenheim Group
Gate to Greatness

Upon entering, guests are greeted to a modern-build with a unique outdoor style.

The Oppenheim Group
Luxury Living

It's all in the details when it comes to this estate. According to the Oppenheim Group, this pad is loaded with Venetian wall finishes throughout and imported stonework.

The Oppenheim Group
Open Concept

A free-flowing floor plan allows for shared space in the dining and living area.

The Oppenheim Group
Breathtaking Views

Unobstructed jetliner views are in every room inside the home.

The Oppenheim Group
Relaxing Retreat

A sitting area is perfect for entertaining, completed with large windows and a calming fire place.

The Oppenheim Group
Los Angeles Listing

Tall ceilings and open space make for a great spot for natural light to flood in.

The Oppenheim Group
Modern Kitchen

With a seamless look and lots of seating, this gourmet kitchen has plenty of space to entertain guests.

The Oppenheim Group
Space to Create

Two ovens sit below ample counter space in this top-notch kitchen island.

The Oppenheim Group
Taste of Home

According to the property listing, this wine and mezcal tasting room is fingerprint secured—talk about a sacred spot.

The Oppenheim Group
Lush Land

Emma exclusively told E! News the grass pad on this property is a notable feature for her. "There's not a lot of properties in L.A. that have that extra land so I think that's really cool," she explained. "And obviously the view I mean, let's be honest, the view is insane."

The Oppenheim Group
Office Meets Oasis

Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors allow for unobstructed views in this serene space.

The Oppenheim Group
Fresh Air With a Fresh Look

Offering both indoor and outdoor space, the home has over 3,400 square feet of outdoor terraces, per the Oppenheim Group.

The Oppenheim Group
Walk-In Wonder

With two shower heads, this walk-in shower boasts double the luxury.

The Oppenheim Group
A Spacious Sleep

According to the Oppenheim Group, the five bedroom, nine bedroom house holds a 2,000-square-foot main bedroom to get all the beauty sleep you could ever need.

The Oppenheim Group
Playful Pad

This outdoor space offers plenty of room to roam with a larger-than-life game space surrounded by lush greenery.

The Oppenheim Group
Serene Street View

This mega-mansion takes up 10,359 square feet in Beverly Hills.

The Oppenheim Group
Fire Features

Dual fire pits line either side of the zero-edge pool to light up the night.

The Oppenheim Group
Space to Soak

An on-property spa boasts a Himalayan salt sauna and a Japanese soaking tub for the ultimate relaxing retreat.

Netflix
Chrishell's Stamp of Approval

Co-star Chrishell Stause gushed over the new construction in season five of Selling Sunset. At the time, the 40-year-old agent noted that the place was "very, very impressive."

Netflix
Taking in the Views

Emma, Chrishell and Micah soak in the sights from an upper-level in the home during episode seven in season five of Selling Sunset.

