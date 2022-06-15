Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Reunites With Micah McDonald to List House Where They Met

This house just went from being on our TV screens to on the market.
On Selling Sunset's fifth season, Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald quickly became a fan-favorite budding romance after working together on a special project. The property developer and real estate agent first crossed paths when Emma went to see Micah's development property nestled in Beverly Hills—and now, that stellar property is for sale for nearly $19 million.
The roughly 10,000-square-foot estate, which is listed with Emma at the Oppenheim Group, is stunning enough to make one never want to leave home.
The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom house has unobstructed views from every room, a private glam space, double-sided walk in closets, a yoga studio and a theater big enough to accommodate 20 guests, according to the listing.
As for Emma's favorite part? In an exclusive interview with E! News, she shared that the "attention to detail" and "insane" view make this listing a "very unique home" compared to other modern properties in Los Angeles.
"And then there's the grass pad on the bottom—there's not a lot of properties in L.A. that have that extra land, so I think that's really cool," she said. "And obviously the view I mean, let's be honest, the view is insane."
Fans learned during season five that Micah bought the lot in 2016 as a project to start from scratch. And now that it's finally complete, the finished gem is in Emma's trusted hands to find a buyer. When asked why she thinks Micah choose her as his agent, she noted that Micah has "seen my business drive."
"He's told me before how impressed he is with my knowledge of not just real estate, but investments in general," she said. "When you're in real estate, it's really important to not just look at the property, but look at the investment aspect of it and what you're gonna get out of it moving forward."
Micah agreed, telling E! News, "I love working with Emma and I am happy we get to find the right buyer for this luxury property."
Beyond this project, Emma thinks it's just the beginning for her and Micah in the real estate space.
"I feel like Micah and I found a really cool balance," she explained. "We're going to be able to not only do this property and sell it, but also continue to develop properties and sell and list them together."
As for her thoughts on their romantic future, the Selling Sunset star isn't too sure what's to come.
"Micah and I have a really special connection and bond," she noted. "You kind of got to see that actually onscreen as we were figuring it out and it was developing but, you know, who knows? I always say like you never know what's gonna happen."
So, they haven't sealed the deal on where they stand in their relationship, but they are looking to close a deal on this house. Scroll on to virtually step inside the breathtaking property with an asking price of $18,995,000.