Martha Mitchell's Revenge: The Bombshell Truth About the Prolific Watergate Tea Spiller

Watch : Julia Roberts Brings Martha Mitchell to Life in Gaslit

Fifty years ago, the Watergate scandal chewed up and spit out a lot of men in Richard Nixon's orbit.

But there was also a woman who was unceremoniously thrown to the wolves as the walls started to close in around the 37th president of the United States.

Martha Mitchell was the wife of former U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell, who left the Justice Department to manage Nixon's re-election campaign. Stylish, charming and more in demand for magazine covers and talk shows than first lady Pat Nixon, Martha was the irrepressible life of the party—until the outspokenness that made her a favorite of Washington society proved a little too unpredictable for Nixon and his cronies.

"She would have been really popular today," Julia Roberts, who plays Martha in the Starz series Gaslit, quipped on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in April. "She was a woman who, in that time, in the position that she held—which was the position of wife—she should have been glamorous and quiet."

Instead, the Oscar winner added, "she was glamorous and loud."