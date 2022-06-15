These Amazon Shopper-Loved Motivational Water Bottles Are on Sale for Less Than $12

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Chances are, you've seen these colorful motivational water bottles everywhere. Not only do they feature time markers indicating when you should be taking a water break, they're also accompanied by uplifting and encouraging messages like "Remember your goal," "Keep chugging" and "Don't give up" to help you get enough water throughout the way. While staying hydrated is important year round, it's even more so now that it's summer since we tend to lose more fluid through sweat.

Lucky for us, Amazon just put some of these shopper-fave motivational water bottles on sale and the discounts are really good!

For instance, Venture Pal's half gallon water bottle with 4,000-plus five-star reviews is on sale right now for just $9. Considering the original price is $21, you're getting a really good deal. But that's not the only water bottle that's on sale right now.

We've rounded up some of the best deals on motivational water bottles on Amazon right now. Check those out below.